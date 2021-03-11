New Study Precisely Characterizes Tumor Heterogeneity in AML Patients Using Mission Bio's Tapestri Platform

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , the life sciences company delivering single-cell resolution multi-omics tools to accelerate discoveries and improve time-to-market for new therapeutics, today announced a new study published in Nature Communications using its Tapestri Platform to perform high-throughput single-cell proteogenomic profiling to precisely characterize tumor heterogeneity in three acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients across multiple treatment time points.

In conventional AML studies, DNA sequencing and flow cytometry have been used to assess disease genotype and immunophenotype, respectively. However, because a cell's underlying DNA mutation or co-occurring mutations may not robustly predict its immunophenotype, the measurement of these parameters in separate assays does not fully characterize the clones, and thus, the heterogeneity of disease. Authors of the new study from University of California, San Francisco, including Mission Bio co-founder Professor Adam Abate, showed that the genotype-immunophenotype associations of clones in two AML patients were discordant — underscoring the multifaceted nature of the disease. This breakthrough was only possible thanks to the multi-omics capability of the Tapestri Platform.

"Unlocking the mysteries of the genotype-immunophenotype relationship in AML is vitally important to bettering our understanding of the disease, and something that was not fully possible with conventional tools," Abate said. "This new insight into the connection between mutational status and cell phenotype holds exciting potential for the development of much-needed therapeutics."

The study demonstrates that simultaneous analysis of DNA and protein from the same single cells can be utilized to assess therapeutic responses to AML with high specificity. It also highlights the promise of multi-omics tools for advancing treatments for leukemia and other cancers.

"Today's publication in Nature Communications is the latest in a growing number of studies that demonstrate how the Tapestri Platform is being used to further our understanding of cancers," said Charlie Silver, CEO of Mission Bio. "As demonstrated in this paper, single-cell genotypes correlated with single-cell phenotypes can be used to study how therapeutic responses to AML in a way that provides more insights than previously possible. As more therapeutic agents are developed, this multi-omics tool will be highly valuable for assessing how particular clones will respond to treatment."

To learn more about Mission Bio and how their Tapestri Platform is helping enhance cancer research and unlock pathways to new treatments, visit missionbio.com .

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures in oncology by equipping researchers with the tools they need to improve how we measure and predict our resistance and response to cancer therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously, from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies around the world to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

Media Contact

Consort Partners for Mission Bio

[email protected]

SOURCE Mission Bio

Related Links

http://www.missionbio.com

