New Study Predicts 50% Of Americans With OBESITY...

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a crisis in America. Most of us eat poorly, don't get enough exercise and spend too much time in a sedentary lifestyle. To have obesity is to weigh on average about 50 pounds over the medium average weight. New statistics show that 42% of Americans in 2020 are obese and another 35% are overweight. With 120 million obese people it is costing America $1.7 trillion dollars a year. While there have been plenty of temporary fixes the statistics worsen each year. In a new study just released by the American Obesity Association in just 4 more years (2025) 50% of Americans will be obese and by 2030 that number jumps to 60%.

The American Obesity Association, formerly the Massachusetts Science Center, is a 25-year-old science and research education organization that has worked hands-on delivering a wide range of customized and low-cost STEM, wellness, cooking, nutrition and fitness programs to over 1.2 million children and adults.

For 50 years there have been over 5,000 different recommendations and initiatives to prevent obesity but unfortunately, all have them have failed. Now comes a solution! About 60% of COVID deaths are attributable to obesity. If society has learned anything from the pandemic it is that good health is critical. To get America healthy again the American Obesity Association has introduced several bold national programs to reduce obesity. One notable pilot program achievements from the 2018-2019 academic year in the Boston area includes a 92% increase in desired fitness and health outcomes; a 64% reduction in electronic device usage; and a 78% decrease in obesity.

No other program in America has had these results. The mission is to engage everyone and to dramatically increase their overall health and well-being through a new national awareness campaign. Individuals & organizations can support the future of wellness and fitness learning with this amazing opportunity to enrich and enhance lives for a lifetime.

