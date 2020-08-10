New Study Proves Asclepius Meditec's Hydrogen Oxygen Generator Helps Improve COVID-19 Disease Severity and Dyspnea

This is a retrospective study, which validated the efficacy and safety of inhaling a H 2 -O 2 mixture in patients with COVID-19. The results show that the clinical benefit may be attributed to the fact that H 2 is the smallest molecule known in nature, smaller than the nitrogen molecules in ambient air. As a result, when the gas passes through the respiratory tract, resistance is significantly reduced, helping to diffuse oxygen to cells and rapidly increasing blood oxygen levels. In addition, due to its anti-inflammatory effect, hydrogen inhibits the systemic inflammatory storm caused by viral infections and avoids the life-threatening risk of organ failure in patients.

The research and clinical trial associated with the study were led by Zhong Nanshan, China's leading pandemic control expert and head of the National Health Commission's expert group fighting COVID-19. The clinical trial was conducted on 44 patients with COVID-19 whose dyspnea could not be ameliorated after regular treatment in 11 hospitals. After three days of continuous use of the hydrogen/oxygen Generator, AMS-H-03, a device manufactured by Shanghai-based Asclepius Meditec, all 44 patients showed significant improvement compared with 46 patients who received the standard regimen of oxygen alone.

Asclepius Meditec's hydrogen/oxygen generator has received the Class III Medical Device certificate from China's National Medical Products Administration. FDA and CE certification applications for the device are in process.

AMS-H-03 is a hydrogen/oxygen inhalation medical device that the Shanghai-based firm has been working on over the course of the last nine years. The core technology is based on a new approach with proven safety which vastly reduces the likelihood of exacerbated pulmonary inflammatory response in COVID-19 patients. In addition, a new gas-driven atomization method was developed by combining hydrogen/oxygen inhalation with drug atomization. As of July 2020, Asclepius Meditec had obtained 192 patents worldwide for the device. 50 papers have been published in the research of chronic diseases caused by regular inflammation, such as cancer, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, global SARS-CoV-2 infections are nearing the 20 million mark, while deaths caused by the virus now exceed 700,000. Unlike positive pressure ventilators, which are in short supply worldwide and are prone to causing further damage to lungs which have been attacked by the virus, resulting in high mortality rates. the hydrogen/oxygen mixed gas inhalation technology works by allowing oxygen to enter the lungs naturally, rather than being forced into the alveoli.

The AMS-H-03 Hydrogen/Oxygen Generator helps to reduce the mortality rate associated with COVID-19. Lin Hsinyung, President of Asclepius Meditec, said that the firm looks forward to the US-based FDA and equivalent authorities within the European Commission to take notice of this non-toxic and harmless solution which can prevent the sequela of pulmonary fibrosis, and speed up availability of the device in these markets to help fight the epidemic.

Read more about the study: http://jtd.amegroups.com/article/view/40994/html

http://www.asclepiusmeditec.com

