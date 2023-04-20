New Study Published in Physician Leadership Journal Demonstrates Effectiveness in Quality Improvement Among Emergency Medicine Residents

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a study conducted at the NewYork-Presbyterian Emergency residency program, a dedicated Quality Improvement and Patient Safety curriculum demonstrated measurable results in resident knowledge, atti­tude, and practice, according to a report published in the Physician Leadership Journal.

In the study, which began in 2013, emergency medicine residents participated in two yearly conferences titled "Quality and Patient Safety Theme Days" lasting four hours each, during which a mock root-cause analysis (RCA) was performed within the program. To supplement these conferences and provide residents with a more robust and comprehensive educational experience, a broadened QI curriculum was created and implemented.

Eighteen students participated in a survey, which measured attitude toward QI processes and their comfort level applying them, prior to and after completing the curriculum. The students on average scored 13 percent higher following the curriculum.

"No national standard curriculum exists when it comes to training emergency medicine residents," say the study's authors, Daniel Golden, MD, MA; Danielle Haussner, MD; Mary-Kate Gorlick, MD; Amos J. Shemesh, MD; Shivani Chopra, MD; Brady Rippon, MS; Thomas L. Bennett, MD; Rahul Sharma, MD, MBA, CPE; Manish Garg, MD, CPE; Brenna M. Farmer, MD, MBA, MS; and Matt McCarty, MD.

In this study, "a novel residency-focused QI curriculum was imple­mented to help emergency medicine residents develop foundational skills in QI and to translate these skills into practical projects that span multiple disciplines. The curriculum was effective, is readily adaptable to the resident physician and medical student levels and supports the national trend toward implementing education in QI earlier in physician training."

