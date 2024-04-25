New Study Published on Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics' Powerhouse Probiotic SEBtilis™

CHINO, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A functional assessment of Bacillus subtilis PLSSC (SEBtilis™) demonstrated its antimicrobial activity and capability to offer health benefits through industrial processing and the digestion process, showing its value-add in functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements.

The objective of the newly published study, titled "In-Depth Functional Characterization of Bacillus subtilis PLSSC Revealing its Robust Probiotic Attributes," was to evaluate the antimicrobial activity of Bacillus subtilis PLSSC and its ability to survive the harsh conditions of gastrointestinal digestion and industrial processing.

Bacillus subtilis PLSSC exhibited excellent resilience when exposed to gastric acid, bile stress, simulated gastrointestinal digestion and thermal exposure, (surviving pasteurization), maintaining viability ranging from 86.18% to 100%. It was also found to be stable under aqueous storage conditions for up to one year, with survival rates of up to 99.9%.

Another key highlight of the study was the characterization of Bacillus subtilis PLSSC's broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. Through its production of antimicrobial peptides, Bacillus subtilis PLSSC can support the inhibition of pathogenic growth.

"The findings of this research highlight SEBtilis™ robust survival capabilities, stability during processing and potent antimicrobial activity," said Vic Rathi, CEO & Founder of Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, "making it an ideal ingredient for use in supplements, functional foods and beverages that promote health and well-being."

