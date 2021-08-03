New Study Reveals Only 12% of Educated, Affluent Women Are Confident Investors

MALIBU, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuma Wealth, LLC, www.ZumaWealth.com , the woman-owned wealth management firm based in Malibu, CA, and Avenue M Group, www.AvenueM.org , the woman-owned market research firm, released today the first insights from their study of 110 affluent and accomplished women across four generations. The report surveyed women on their attitudes, motivations and concerns around wealth and investing. "Women and Wealth: What They Told Us" ( www.ZumaWealth.com/ZumaWomen ) reveals some surprises across all age sectors and, importantly, uncovers important new trends in women and investing.

According to Zuma Wealth, LLC founder Terri Spath, "Having managed investments for close to three decades, the findings are surprising. A large majority of highly educated, affluent women across the United States lack confidence in their ability to manage their wealth, underscoring the unmet need women have for trustworthy partners to guide and grow their wealth."

The Biggest Surprise: Despite high levels of education and sizable wealth, the vast majority of the women in the study describe low confidence in their skill for managing their wealth and investments and only 12% of the women acknowledged they are confident in managing their wealth. Myth Busted: A widely held myth says women aren't interested in investing. What They Told Us reports that 78% of the women in the study say they are not as knowledgeable about investing as they would like to be. These affluent women are thirsty for information about how to steward their wealth. Important Trend: What They Told Us reveals that the financial industry's one-size-fits-all is deeply insufficient. "It simply does not fit. The womens' responses expose an important trend: they require tailored investment advice and financial guidance and desire a relationship with a wealth manager with whom they can be heard individually for their distinct circumstances, life changes, essential personal issues and more," said Spath.

The report is the first in a series establishing Zuma Wealth LLC for its distinct focus on women and the unmet demands they face with respect to their wealth and investments. Part 1, this report, begins with "The What" while Part 2 and Part 3 are "The Why" and "The How," respectively.

The paper can be downloaded at www.ZumaWealth.com/ZumaWomen

