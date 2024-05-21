New Study Reveals Pycnogenol® Inhibits Skin Discoloration After Spider Vein Treatment

Sclerotherapy involves the injection of a chemical solution directly into the vein, causing the vein walls to swell, stick together, and seal shut, stopping the flow of blood. Cosmetic complications, such as skin discoloration, are a common side effect. This study investigated the use of supplement Pycnogenol® to evaluate its effects on possible skin discolorations after sclerotherapy compared to the standard management used for the condition.

Published in Minerva Surgery, the study involved 161 women treated with standard compression sclerotherapy for spider veins. Eighty-four participants took 150mg of Pycnogenol® daily starting the day before sclerotherapy and continued for 12 weeks, alongside standard management. The remaining 77 participants received only standard management and served as the control group.

Significant reduction in discoloration

After 12 weeks, researchers assessed skin discoloration using a standardized scoring system. The skin staining score goes from 0-3, with 0 being no staining and 3 being visible staining. The Pycnogenol® group had a significantly lower average score (0.4±0.2) compared to the control group (2.1±0.4).

Additionally, there were also significantly fewer discolorations per treated vein in the Pycnogenol® group at 3.81% (16 stains/420 vein segments) than in the control group with 8.58% (37 stains/431 vein segments) observing a number of stains per vein segment.

"Spider veins can affect individuals of all ages but are particularly prevalent among women over 50 and those who have recently been pregnant," explains Dr. Fred Pescatore, author and renowned natural physician. "While spider veins are generally not a health risk, they often pose a cosmetic concern for many women. This study emphasizes the importance of addressing skin discoloration after sclerotherapy for women's skin health, beauty, and confidence. Pycnogenol® not only helps prevent discoloration but also offers a potential enhancement to one's skincare routine, providing a radiant glow as the summer months approach."

Dr. Pescatore further highlights, "the study's findings indicate a remarkable reduction in skin discoloration among participants who supplemented with Pycnogenol® compared to those who received standard management alone. These results open up new possibilities for Pycnogenol® in skincare, highlighting its potential to enhance skin health and beauty in a safe, natural way."

This research expands Pycnogenol®'s catalog of clinical research for venous health demonstrated in 25 published studies with more than 1,000 people.

To review clinical research and additional information on Pycnogenol®, visit www.pycnogenol.com . Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide.

About Pycnogenol®

Pycnogenol® is a natural plant extract originating from the bark of the maritime pine that grows along the coast of southwest France and is found to contain a unique combination of procyanidins, bioflavonoids and phenolic acids, which offer extensive natural health benefits. The extract has been widely studied for the past 40 years and has more than 450 published studies and review articles ensuring safety and efficacy as an ingredient. Today, Pycnogenol® is available in more than 1,000 dietary supplements and health products worldwide. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com .

About Horphag Research

Horphag Research is the exclusive worldwide distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract. Pycnogenol® is a registered trademark of Horphag Research. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® worldwide and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement.

SOURCE Pycnogenol