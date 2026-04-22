New Study Reveals Retail Security Measures Are Driving Customers Away

DALBAR and Competitor IQ survey of 500 North American shoppers uncovers a costly tension between loss prevention and the customer experience

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DALBAR, Inc. and its division Competitor IQ today released the 2026 Retail Security and Loss Prevention Study, a survey of 500 U.S. and Canadian consumers on how loss prevention strategies affect the retail shopping experience. The findings reveal a significant tension between security and convenience -- one that is already costing retailers sales.

38%

of shoppers have abandoned a purchase due to in-store security measures

Key Findings

Security Measures Are Pushing Shoppers Out the Door

A significant share of respondents report abandoning purchases due to security-related friction. Locked merchandise cabinets and access restrictions are the leading causes -- and the full study breaks down exactly which measures are driving customers away.



Locked Merchandise Is the Biggest Pain Point

Many customers say locked displays negatively impact their shopping experience. Many feel mistrusted and will leave rather than wait -- and the data shows a clear link to lost revenue that retailers cannot afford to ignore.



Safety Matters, But Rarely Drives Store Choice

Most shoppers already feel a baseline level of security when they enter a store. The study reveals which measures build customer confidence -- and which ones backfire by sending shoppers online instead.



Customers Want Technology, Not Barriers

A strong majority believe AI and surveillance technology can better balance loss prevention with convenience. The full study includes detailed breakdowns of customer preferences by age, income, and retail category.

"Retailers are caught in a difficult position: theft is rising, but the measures used to combat it are alienating the honest shoppers they need to retain. The path forward lies in smarter, less intrusive security -- and the data shows exactly what that looks like."

-- DALBAR / Competitor IQ Research Team

When Customers See Theft Happen In-Store...

Most say they would shop there less often or stop visiting entirely.

Only a small share reports no change in behavior. The reputational cost of visible theft is significant -- and quantified in the full report.

About the Study

The 2026 Retail Security and Loss Prevention Study was conducted by DALBAR, Inc. and Competitor IQ in April 2026, surveying 500 consumers across the United States and Canada. The full report includes detailed findings by demographic, retail category, and security measure type -- with actionable recommendations for loss prevention teams.

Request the Full Report

www.dalbar.com | www.ciqdata.com | [email protected]

About DALBAR, Inc. About Competitor IQ DALBAR, Inc. has set the standard for measuring and improving investment advice and financial services quality since 1976. DALBAR awards are recognized as a symbol of excellence in the financial community. Competitor IQ is a division of DALBAR, Inc. specializing in competitive intelligence and customer experience research, helping organizations make data-driven improvements to service quality and retention.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Steve Worthy

[email protected]

www.ciqdata.com

SOURCE DALBAR, Inc.