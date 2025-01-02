New Study Reveals State-by-State Safety Benchmarks: Altitude by Geotab Presents Insights at TRB 2025

Rebranded Platform Delivers Actionable Benchmarks for Safer, Smarter Infrastructure Decisions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Altitude by Geotab , formerly Geotab ITS, has released a groundbreaking study revealing the states with the highest roadway safety risks based on harsh driving events like braking, acceleration, and cornering. These benchmarks empower infrastructure planners to prioritize safety investments with data-driven precision. Altitude will showcase these findings alongside its rebranded platform at the TRB Annual Meeting, January 5–9, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Key Findings: 2024 Roadway Safety Benchmarks

The study analyzed "harsh events" — instances of harsh braking, acceleration, or cornering — per million miles across all 50 U.S. states.

West Virginia and Alaska reported the highest rates of harsh events for heavy-duty trucks, with over 80,000 incidents per million miles.

and reported the highest rates of harsh events for heavy-duty trucks, with over 80,000 incidents per million miles. Illinois and Nebraska demonstrated some of the lowest harsh events, with fewer than 2,000 incidents per million miles for light-duty trucks.

and demonstrated some of the lowest harsh events, with fewer than 2,000 incidents per million miles for light-duty trucks. Peak hours for harsh events occurred during 7 AM to 9 AM , underscoring trends linked to driver congestion and commute times.

These insights provide state and local planners with clear benchmarks to identify risk hotspots, allocate resources effectively, and improve roadway safety outcomes — just one example of how the Altitude platform empowers transportation infrastructure planners to tackle a wide range of challenges with data-driven precision.

"We're excited to attend TRB 2025 and share how Altitude's state-by-state safety benchmarks can help planners prioritize infrastructure investments," said Nate Veeh, AVP Business Development, Altitude by Geotab. "Our rebranded platform empowers leaders with data-driven tools to help reduce safety risks and drive smarter, more sustainable mobility outcomes."

Visit Altitude at the TRB Annual Meeting

Visit Altitude by Geotab at booth #1203 to explore our state-by-state road safety benchmarks and learn how connected vehicle data can optimize infrastructure planning. Shweta Shah, AVP Product & Engineering Geotab will host an exciting session, 'Autonomous & Connected Trucks: Generating Actionable Safety Insights,' on January 7, 2025, where she will discuss how harmonized data transforms freight mobility planning.

Digital Privacy & Trust Pact: Protecting Insights Through Privacy

Altitude is launching its new white paper, " Our Digital Privacy & Trust Pact ," which outlines how mobility data insights are generated with privacy-first principles. "Privacy-first principles will define mobility data used in infrastructure planning," said Shweta Shah, AVP Product & Engineering, Geotab. "Providers embracing privacy-by-design principles lead the way in building trust and delivering actionable, anonymized insights." With this commitment, Altitude ensures decision-makers have the privacy-protected insights they need to create safer, smarter transportation systems.

Check out "Our Digital Privacy and Trust Pact" here.

The white paper covers:

How Altitude anonymizes and aggregates data for millions of vehicles.

Compliance with regional privacy laws and employee training.

Ethical AI frameworks for trustworthy and transparent data analysis.

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by Geotab is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, the company leverages its expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, it enables improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while prioritizing data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at altitude.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

