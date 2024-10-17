New Study Reveals Strawberries as a Powerful Ally for Heart Health

Research shows daily strawberry consumption supports cardiometabolic health and manage cholesterol

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With cardiovascular disease remaining a leading cause of death worldwide, a new study has highlighted strawberries as a natural and delicious way to support heart health and manage cholesterol. This research revealed significant health benefits associated with regular consumption of strawberries between (1 and 4 cups per day), particularly in improving cardiometabolic health.

Conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis and funded by the California Strawberry Commission, the literature review, published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition, consolidated findings from 47 clinical trials and 13 observational studies published between 2000 and 2023. It concluded that strawberries are packed with beneficial phytonutrients like polyphenols and fiber, which help lower levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while reducing inflammation. The result is enhanced overall heart health and better management of cardiovascular risk factors.

Whether fresh, frozen or in freeze-dried form, a daily dose of strawberries can have a substantial impact on cardiometabolic health especially in those at higher risk for heart disease. By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, strawberries aid in lowering the risk of developing cardiovascular conditions.

"Strawberries are rich in phytonutrients that benefit heart health," said Roberta Holt, Ph.D., lead researcher of the study at University of California, Davis. "Our review found that regular strawberry consumption not only lowers cholesterol but also helps reduce inflammation, which is a key driver of heart disease. This means that simply adding a cup of strawberries to your daily routine can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular events."

Beyond heart health, the study reveals exciting benefits for brain health. This research suggests strawberries may help delay cognitive decline and protect against dementia, thanks to their rich flavonoid content. Strawberries may support cognitive function and combat oxidative stress, key factors in keeping the brain sharp as we age.

Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., F.A.N.D., noted, "People are seeking natural, food-based solutions to manage their health and strawberries offer a convenient, delicious and affordable way to support heart health. They are packed with phytonutrients, fiber and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, and can be easily added to smoothies, yogurt, salads or eaten as a snack."

Charoenwoodhipong P, Zuelch ML, Keen CL, Hackman RM, Holt RR. Strawberry (Fragaria x Ananassa) intake on human health and disease outcomes: a comprehensive literature review. Crit Rev Food Sci Nutr. 2024 Sep 11:1-31. Epub ahead of print. PMID: 39262175. doi:10.1080/10408398.2024.2398634

About California Strawberry Commission

The California Strawberry Commission is more than 400 strawberry farmers, shippers and processors, all working together to advance strawberry farming for the future of our land and people. Commission programs create opportunities for success through groundbreaking programs focused on workforce training, strawberry production research and nutrition research. Through science-based information and education, it delivers the good news about sustainable farming practices that benefit the health of people, farms and communities.

