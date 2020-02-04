New Study Reveals that 70% of Generation Z Is Not Feeling the Love this Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the times changing and Gen Z constantly making up new rules as they go, EduBirdie, a hub for Gen-Z stats, is revealing the results of its newest survey regarding how the out-of-the-box generation is planning to celebrate – or not celebrate – the most romantic holiday of the year. Known as a Hallmark holiday, EduBirdie found most of Gen Z is ignoring the date altogether in favor of doing almost anything else.

Many people are not huge fans of Valentine's Day, especially if they don't have someone to celebrate with on the big day. EduBirdie found almost 15% of users don't acknowledge February 14 as a holiday at all and treat it as a regular day. Furthermore, single people aren't the only ones who don't enjoy the holiday; out of those that do celebrate Valentine's Day, 25% said if it was their decision they wouldn't celebrate the romantic day.

"This younger generation is known for acting outside societal norms and doing what they want, so it is not surprising that the majority are ignoring one of the most romantic days of the year," said Avery Morgan, Senior Editor and Director of Communications at EduBirdie. "From our survey, we discovered that a majority of Gen Z has turned Valentine's Day into a day of hanging out with friends, rather than spending it with a partner. Almost half of those surveyed shared that they use Valentine's Day as a day to get drunk and party with their single friends."

However, not all of Gen-Z are anti-romance. In fact, more than 15% of users surveyed said they would celebrate Valentine's Day if they had someone to celebrate it with, but unfortunately the ghosting culture is too strong. Additionally, nearly 75% of female users surveyed said they will participate in Galantine's Day, which is a fun version of the romantic holiday, where girls spend the day with their friends, instead of a beau.

"We learned that more than half of Gen Z has been the victim of ghosting or bread crumbing, and these new trends are undoubtedly hurting the confidence of individuals, and even turning them off of romance completely. Instead, we are seeing many turn to friends they consider dependable so they do not end up spending the night alone on the couch," added Morgan.

For those who have a significant other to spend Valentine's Day with, more than half said they would rather engage in an activity or experience instead of receiving flowers and a box of chocolates – those are more typical of Millennials and older generations. Going to the movies is the activity of choice for Gen Z, and more exciting to them than going to dinner, bowling, or seeing a live show. In the age of 'Netflix and chill,' a movie theater is the new thing to do.

EduBirdie's most recent survey had 2,012 participants from Generation Z. The content creation platform primarily serves a Generation Z audience and conducts regular studies to gain insights into the thoughts and behaviors of this population. For more information, visit edubirdie.com.

