Mother's Cookies® teams up with #IMOMSOHARD to inspire moms to live life playfully, launch the search for "World's Funnest Mothers"

CHICAGO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As families around the country countdown to summer, there's an overwhelming sense of excitement among moms as 71% look forward to the last day of school. But for 58% of moms, their enthusiasm is also mixed with feeling pressure to be a "fun mom" during the summer months, according to a new survey released by Mother's Cookies.

New study reveals that moms are excited for the end of school, but feel pressure to bring the fun this summer. Mother’s Cookies partnered with comedic duo Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley from #IMOMSOHARD to help moms everywhere take a break, relax, and savor the sweet moments of childhood, or as Mother’s Cookies puts it: Stop And Taste the Frosting.

The study consisted of 2,000 moms with children ages 5-12 and found that 67% of them believe it's important to "stop and enjoy" the summer after the events of the past two years, yet 62% said they've run out of ideas to keep their kids entertained. Additionally, 35% of moms are looking forward to having fun, being silly and playing games with their kids, which reinforces that quality time is a key focus for moms as they look to make the most out of summer.

To celebrate and inspire moms to let go of the pressure, Mother's Cookies partnered with comedic duo Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley from #IMOMSOHARD to help moms everywhere take a break, relax, and savor the sweet moments of childhood, or as Mother's Cookies puts it: Stop And Taste the Frosting.

"The end of school is one of our favorite times of the year and we know there are a lot of moms who feel the same and go the extra mile to make sure kids have the best summer ever," said Kristin.

Jen continued, "But the pressure that moms feel to create special memories is real and we can definitely relate, which is why we've partnered with Mother's Cookies to remind moms that being a fun mom isn't always about grand gestures, it's often in the small moments – it's staying up late, impromptu dance parties, going to the park, telling jokes … it's really just all about letting kids be kids, and joining in on those moments when you can."

"Fun Mom" Hacks

The #IMOMSOHARD duo is sharing some of their end-of-school hacks and favorite ways to help moms keep kids entertained this summer:

Teacher gifts – bring teachers flowers from the backyard the last week of school with a sweet handmade note from kids. It's free and, hey, teachers are working on final grades…

– bring teachers flowers from the backyard the last week of school with a sweet handmade note from kids. It's free and, hey, teachers are working on final grades… Backyard camping – so much easier than loading everything into the car and pairs perfectly with a movie night!

– so much easier than loading everything into the car and pairs perfectly with a movie night! Ice cream sundae bar – enough said. Include fun toppings like sprinkles, whipped cream and Mother's Cookies.

– enough said. Include fun toppings like sprinkles, whipped cream and Mother's Cookies. Face paint – you don't have to be Van Gogh… rainbows, kitten whiskers, glitter and tattoos are simple ways to get started.

– you don't have to be Van Gogh… rainbows, kitten whiskers, glitter and tattoos are simple ways to get started. Home field day challenge – set up your own at-home field day challenges including cones, hula hoops, logs and jump ropes. The whole family can join in and it also can turn into a competition where the winning team gets a fun prize, such as first dibs on the ice cream bar.

Also, to encourage moms to participate in the summer fun, Kristin, Jen and Mother's Cookies are joining forces to find the "World's Funnest Mothers."

The "World's Funnest Mothers" Sweepstakes

Starting May 16 and running through June 26, moms will have the opportunity to enter the "World's Funnest Mothers" Sweepstakes and enter for a chance to win a $25,000 fully customizable "World's Funnest Family Vacation." To enter, moms need to:

Post an Instagram pic or reel in their main feed featuring their best fun mom idea that inspires their kids to Stop and Taste the Frosting for the end of school/start of summer.

Each post must include hashtags #WorldsFunnestMothers and #Sweeps, and tag @MothersCookiesUS.

Additionally, 60 lucky moms will win a "World's Funnest Summer Kit," which has everything needed for backyard fun, including a summer's supply of Mother's Cookies along with games and other outdoor activities. Official rules and entry details will go live starting May 16: https://www.motherscookies.com/sweepstakes *

A Closer Look at End-of-School Traditions + Summer Activities

According to the survey, moms enjoy planning the following end-of-school traditions with their kids:

Taking a photo of my kid(s) at the end of each grade they finish (50%)

Burning old homework, schoolwork or workbooks (49%)

Writing "thank you" notes to their teachers (48%)

Storing all school-related items in their closets (46%)

Getting ice cream (43%)

Decorating the sidewalk with chalk art (40%)

Throwing a party (38%)

Making s'mores (36%)

Additionally, the moms from the survey highlighted the following activities that they love to do with kids in the summer:

Pool and waterparks (28%)

Visiting the playground (26%)

Arts & crafts (25%)

Creative cooking (25%)

Playing board games (25%)

Watching TV shows/movies (25%)

Mother's Gets a New Look

While still highlighting its iconic pink and white frosted animal cookies, Mother's also modernized its visual identity through a new logo and packaging. The brand also removed high fructose corn syrup from its ingredients list.

For additional information, please visit MothersCookies.com and stay connected with Mother's (Instagram, Facebook) on social media.

*Abbreviated Rules – The "World's Funnest Mothers" Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C. who are 18 years of age or older with a valid email and Instagram account as of the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00AM (ET) on May 16, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on June 26, 2022.

For complete details, including entry requirements and prizing details/restrictions, official rules available at: https://www.motherscookies.com/sweepstakes

Sponsor: Ferrero U.S.A., Inc., Parsippany, NJ 07054

About Mother's Cookies

Since 1914, Mother's has been sparking celebrations and creating moments of cookie joy. From helping families celebrate holidays to becoming an after-school snack staple to inspiring delicious dessert recipes, Mother's has been there for all the sweet moments, baking memories into every bite. Mother's Cookies portfolio includes Mother's® Circus Animal® Cookies, which feature a range of animal shapes like lions, rhinos, elephants and camels, that are fully frosted pink and white vanilla shortbread cookies topped with Mother's iconic rainbow sprinkles. The portfolio also includes Mother's® Mythical Creatures® Cookies which feature frosted animal cookies in incredible shapes like mermaids, unicorns, dragons, and sea serpents, that are fully frosted lavender and white vanilla shortbread cookies covered with silver sprinkles. And don't forget about Mother's limited-edition seasonal cookies like Eerie Critters for Halloween, and a new exciting cookie that will launch in time for Valentine's Day 2023.

Mother's Cookies is all about helping moms bring fun and imagination to every moment and letting "kids be kids." Mother's iconic pink and white frosted animal cookies encourages moms and kids to take a step back from life's daily pressures and live life playfully, or as Mother's puts it, Stop and Taste the Frosting.

Media Contact

Gabby Toro-Rosa, Golin

[email protected]

312-729-4112

SOURCE Mother’s Cookies