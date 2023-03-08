New Study Reveals the Best Time to Book International Flights

CheapAir.com's 2023 International Airfare Study says book early to save big and beat traveler demand

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CheapAir.com released its 2023 International Airfare Study analyzing 917 million airfares across 10 global regions, uncovering the best times to book foreign travel. The report's consumer insights include the most and least expensive months to travel, when to buy flights for the best deal, the cheapest days to travel, and the impact of seasonal variations. With global travel expected to increase by 30 percent this year , along with limited flight availability and ever-changing fuel costs, the key is to plan ahead and book early to obtain affordable airfare.

The study revealed, regardless of destination, booking 10 months in advance will save travelers the most on international flight prices. The study also found that Tuesday and Wednesday are the most affordable days to go abroad from the United States. The cheapest month to travel internationally is March, depending on the region, with December being the most expensive.

"As consumers continue to be more comfortable and eager to take flights, it is important they have the information they need to make smarter travel decisions," says CheapAir.com CEO Jeff Klee. "CheapAir.com is committed to equipping consumers with valuable airfare insights to allow travelers to fly internationally with confidence."

For more information on the best ways to save on international airfare to Canada, Mexico, Caribbean, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceana, Asia, and the Middle East, view the full CheapAir.com 2023 International Study.

