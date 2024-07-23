New Study Reveals the Disgusting Truth About Baby Bottle Brushes

Study Shows the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro® Cleans Significantly More Effectively Than Best-Selling Bottle Brushes

NEWARK, N.J., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Brezza, the global leader in innovative baby products that make baby feeding easier, releases groundbreaking findings from an independent lab study commissioned to assess bottle cleaning efficacy. The study, conducted by 360º Labs, a leader in dairy industry testing, reveals that the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro® cleans significantly more effectively than bottle brushes, removing 100% of milk residue, unlike bottle brushes which left milk residue behind.

In the study, which can be reviewed at babybrezza.com/washerstudy, researchers rigorously evaluated the cleaning capabilities of two of the top-selling bottle brushes with an industry-leading baby bottle using industry-standard ATP testing (which uses bioluminescent lights to detect the presence of milk residue and whose results are reported in Relative Light Units (RLUs)). The study showed that Baby Brezza's Bottle Washer Pro (with its 20 precision, high-pressure spray jets) left 0 RLUs of milk residue after cleaning, while the bottle brushes left 149 RLUs of milk residue, on average, after cleaning*.

"Our goal in launching the Bottle Washer Pro was to provide parents with a product that effectively cleans bottles, pump parts, and accessories and saves them a lot of time every day with this daily cleaning chore," said David Contract, Global Marketing Team Lead at Baby Brezza. "This study confirms that the Bottle Washer Pro cleans bottles 100%, which is essential to keeping babies healthy while also providing tremendous convenience since the machine does the cleaning for you."

The Bottle Washer Pro's cleaning power is unlike anything else on the market. At the push of a button it automatically washes, sterilizes, and dries bottles, pump parts, and accessories. It powerfully cleans with high-pressure spray jets, sterilizes with natural steam (killing 99.9% of germs), and dries with HEPA-filtered, germ-free air. Besides impressive cleaning power, the Bottle Washer Pro also uses 50% less water than hand-washing and saves parents from the dreaded, time-consuming daily chore of washing bottles, pump parts, and accessories.

The study's findings underscore the transformative impact of the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer Pro on the baby care landscape. With its unparalleled cleaning efficacy and advanced technology, this machine sets a new standard for bottle cleaning performance and reliability.

About Baby Brezza:

For over a decade, Baby Brezza has provided innovative baby products that make baby feeding easier! With its unique staple of products, parents can push a button to make, warm, clean, sterilize, and dry bottles, pump parts and accessories, and make homemade baby food. Baby Brezza has pioneered many categories since its founding in 2011 including an automatic formula dispenser, bottle washer, sterilizer dryer, one-step food maker, dual-mode bottle warmers, instant warmers, and more – all designed with a commitment to quality, safety, and convenience. For more information, please visit babybrezza.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

*Footnote: In independent lab testing, the Baby Brezza Bottle Washer fully cleaned bottles versus the top two selling bottle brushes which left milk residue in the bottle using industry-standard ATP testing and RLU measurements. The Baby Brezza Bottle Washer measured 0 RLU versus an average of 149 RLU for the two top-selling bottle brushes on Amazon after bottles were cleaned using typical manual bottle cleaning procedures including rinsing before cleaning, adding detergent to the brush and twisting the brush up and down five times.

