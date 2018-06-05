New Study: Robuvit® Shown to Improve Recovery from The Flu

"Post-flu recovery is an untapped market. There are few product offerings on the shelves to support this period of convalescence, yet it is one of the most vulnerable health periods we will all face. This study showing the positive effect of Robuvit® during flu convalescence, presents a promising solution to this health challenge," said renowned natural health physician and author Dr. Fred Pescatore.

Pescatore noted these findings are especially important given the severity of the 2017-18 flu season – the worst since the swine flu epidemic in 20091. More than 23,000 individuals2 were hospitalized for flu-related illness and as of February 2018, more than 40,000 deaths3 were attributed to the flu with the season's final totals continuing to climb. Experts predict that there could be similarly aggressive flu viruses this fall4.

"Individuals over the age of 65 are the most susceptible group for complications with the flu. Since this age group typically has a weakened immune system, it takes even longer to fully recover from nagging flu symptoms like fatigue and feeling of weakness," said Dr. Pescatore.

This new study, published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness, shows that supplementing with Robuvit® daily after flu symptoms subside can help boost recovery from the flu. The study tested 38 patients between the ages of 65 and 75 that were diagnosed with the flu.

Participants supplemented with 300 mg of Robuvit® daily for three weeks once flu symptoms ended. Researchers found that after ten days of supplementation, participants who supplemented with Robuvit® experienced 39 percent greater post-flu strength than control groups.

After three weeks, participants who supplemented with Robuvit® reported greater recovery than control groups, including:

Increased post-flu strength (85 percent Robuvit / 60 percent Control)

Boosted recovery after exerting effort (64 percent Robuvit / 48 percent Control)

Significantly improved attention span (82 percent Robuvit / 30 percent Control)

Enhanced sleep quality (83 percent Robuvit / 59 percent Control)

Improved working and concentration capacity (82 percent Robuvit / 31 percent Control)

"These findings show promising results for patients to rebuild strength after a bout of the flu," said Dr. Pescatore, "Robuvit®'s natural antioxidant properties reduce oxidative stress and its anti-fatigue benefits help to promote energy during flu recovery."

"There's not a big market for flu recovery. Most options on the market are for flu prevention, but recovery is an important, and often overlooked, aspect of flu illness. It's particularly important for seniors with weakened immune systems who are at-risk of developing other ailments during their recovery," said Dr. Pescatore.

Robuvit® is a powerful natural antioxidant shown to support sports performance and to boost energy in those with fatigue and chronic fatigue syndrome. This study is the first to explore Robuvit®'s effect on flu convalescence and builds on previous research examining the antioxidant's benefits for natural energy.

