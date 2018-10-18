New Study Showcases Improved Survival With More Frequent Home Hemodialysis in Incident Dialysis Patients

LAWRENCE, Mass., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM), a leading medical technology company focused on advancing renal care, today announced a new study highlighting significant improvements in first-year survival for incident patients across all age ranges, performing more frequent home hemodialysis with the NxStage® System One™.1

The study analyzed United States Renal Data System (USRDS) data of 557,139 incident dialysis patients who were prescribed more frequent home hemodialysis (HHD) with the NxStage System One or conventional in-center hemodialysis (IHD) therapy, shortly after dialysis initiation. Patients of all ages who initiated more frequent HHD showed improved survival, having a 23% lower risk of death versus IHD overall, with the most striking results found in patients 20-44 years of age, who experienced 44% lower risk of death.1

These data come on the heels of another study that demonstrated a steady rise in hospitalization rates among all younger dialysis patients, in whom three times per week in-center hemodialysis is most common.2 This increase in hospitalization rates further supports the need for increased exposure of younger patients to more frequent home hemodialysis.

"Less than 1% of new dialysis patients each year perform home hemodialysis, according to the USRDS"3 said Dr. Eric Weinhandl, NxStage Clinical Epidemiologist and Biostatistician. "44% lower risk of death1 is very meaningful, as younger dialysis patients have indicated that they place higher value on life expectancy.4 For young adults, maintaining both cardiovascular health and personal responsibilities and vocations are important, and increased hemodialysis frequency may be critical in improving both their clinical and quality of life outcomes."

These findings will be presented at ASN Kidney Week, October 23-28, 2018, in San Diego, CA, alongside an additional 10 posters and featured oral presentations. The oral sessions are scheduled for Friday, October 26th at 4:30 and 5:54 PM, in location 2.

Full abstracts can be read online at https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/ .

NxStage is also sponsoring an Exhibitor Spotlight Event on Friday, October 26th at 11:00 AM, Survival After End Stage Renal Failure: Preventing Cardiac Disease in ESRD Patients, moderated by Dr. Allan Collins, Chief Medical Officer of NxStage. This educational program will feature interactive presentations from experts in both renal and cardiovascular industries on ultrafiltration rates and their impact on cardiovascular risk, fluid management and control, and clinical applications of more frequent hemodialysis.

Conference attendees can meet with NxStage representatives in booth 1841.

The reported benefits of more frequent home hemodialysis (HHD) may not be experienced by all patients.

The NxStage System is a prescription device and, like all medical devices, involves some risks. The risks associated with hemodialysis treatments in any environment include, but are not limited to, high blood pressure, fluid overload, low blood pressure, heart-related issues, and vascular access complications. When vascular access is exposed to more frequent use, infection of the site, and other access related complications may also be potential risks. The medical devices used in hemodialysis therapies may add additional risks including air entering the bloodstream, and blood loss due to clotting or accidental disconnection of the blood tubing set.

HHD with the NxStage System during waking hours may not require a care partner, provided a physician and a qualified patient agree that solo HHD is appropriate. Patients performing nocturnal treatments are required to have a care partner. Care partners are trained on proper operation and how to get medical or technical help if needed.

Certain risks associated with hemodialysis treatment are increased when performing solo HHD because no one is present to help the patient respond to health emergencies. Additional ancillary devices and training are required when performing solo HHD. Certain risks associated with hemodialysis treatment are increased when performing nocturnal therapy due to the length of treatment time and because therapy is performed while the patient and care partner are sleeping.

Patients should consult their doctor to understand the risks and responsibilities of performing these therapies using the NxStage System.

About the NxStage System One

The NxStage System One is a simple, flexible and portable hemodialysis system that provides a wide range of dialysis therapy options, including home, more frequent, solo, and nocturnal dialysis. Visit www.nxstage.com for more information on therapy options with the System One.

About NxStage Medical

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTM) is a leading medical technology company, headquartered in Lawrence, MA, that develops, manufactures and markets innovative products for the treatment of ESRD and acute kidney failure. For more information on NxStage and its products and services, please visit www.nxstage.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this release that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking, and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors including those that are discussed in NxStage's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. NxStage is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

