New Study Shows Active Participation in iHealth's Unified Care Program Results in Significant Health Improvement for Patients with Stage 2 Hypertension

Analysis Published by the American Heart Association Documents the Positive Impact of Long-term Remote Monitoring and Integrated Care on Patient Outcomes

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iHealth Labs, Inc. (iHealth®), a leading provider of digital health management solutions best known for its distinctive orange-box COVID-19 tests, today announced the presentation of a new study at the American Heart Association's (AHA) Annual Scientific Sessions, which examined the effectiveness of a digital health program to improve blood pressure (BP) in patients with stage 2 hypertension. The study was conducted in partnership with researchers from the UC Irvine Institute for Future Health and the Stanford Prevention Research Center.

Analyzing longitudinal data collected from 5,520 patients from 39 clinics across 10 US states, the study documented a steady reduction of BP levels over the 24-month study period, with the most significant improvement happening within the first six months. Average patient BP had decreased by 12.5/6.9 mmHg after six months, 13.1/7.5 mmHg after 12 months, and 14.1/8.0 mmHg after 24 months in the program.

"The findings of this peer-reviewed study broaden our understanding of the short-term and long-term benefits of an integrated care approach that includes remote BP monitoring and health coaching among patients with diverse levels of adherence," shared Leah Wang, Director of Clinical Research at iHealth. "Hypertension patients who self-monitored at least 16 days per month had the most significant improvements, but even those who monitored less saw benefits. This study shows the value of any level of at-home remote monitoring when combined with primary care integration and is yet another proof point that highlights the value of our Unified Care program."

iHealth Unified Care is an all-in-one program for managing hypertension and diabetes. Combining onsite and online healthcare delivery, the program integrates primary care with ancillary health service providers, at-home remote monitoring, and daily lifestyle coaching via a mobile app to bridge the gap between clinic and home and improve patient outcomes.

"We developed our Unified Care program to address the unique needs of patients with hypertension and diabetes," added iHealth CEO Jack Feng. "In the traditional healthcare model, these patients did not receive enough support between appointments to get their conditions under control. In contrast, Unified Care's innovative onsite and online support and monitoring drives remarkable improvements in patient health - as this new study conclusively demonstrates."

The results of the study were also published in the November issue of the AHA's Circulation Journal.

About iHealth Labs

iHealth®, a leading provider of digital health solutions, offers a range of IoT medical devices: blood pressure monitors, glucometers, thermometers, oximeters, and at-home test kits, including its new 3-in-1 combination test for COVID and Flu A&B. Since its founding in 2010, the company's consumer-friendly healthcare solutions have been making quality health management more accessible and affordable.

In 2018, iHealth introduced Unified Care, an all-in-one program for remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and value-based care (VBC) that enables doctors and patients to manage diabetes and hypertension more effectively. By combining a unique O+O (onsite + online) healthcare delivery model with smart medical devices, a mobile app, and in-house care team, iHealth Unified Care is bridging the gap between clinic and home to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs.

iHealth is actively partnering with physicians and medical groups in Greater Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area to simplify the management of chronic conditions.

