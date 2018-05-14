New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age

"We are always looking to help those who experience bladder leakage find a solution to help manage the condition," said Jennifer Nobui, Senior Brand Manager for Depend brand. "We are committed to breaking category stigmas and providing products that allow our consumers to live the same lives they lived before bladder leakage. That's why we created new sizing to better fit our consumers' needs and to allow them to reconnect with the people and things they love."

Now available in additional sizes, Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear is designed to be our best-fitting, most comfortable underwear. Depend FIT-FLEX is now available in sizes small, medium, large and extra-large for women and sizes small/medium, large and extra-large for men. With more sizes than before, Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear provides a better fit for all body shapes and sizes, including an improved waistband to keep the brief in place and new tailored tension for comfort.

"As a licensed psychotherapist, I know that being comfortable both inside and out is essential to living a healthy lifestyle, no matter your age," said Dr. Robi Ludwig, Depend brand spokesperson. "The new Depend FIT-FLEX sizes offer individuals experiencing incontinence a way to feel comfortable and confident in their own skin, which is essential to living your best life at any age."

As a part of its continued commitment to consumers, Depend brand wants all consumers to find the best fit for their shape and size. That's why it offers the Best Fit Guarantee. If a consumer is not satisfied with the new size of Depend FIT-FLEX Underwear they will be reimbursed for their purchase to try another size. For more information on Best Fit Guarantee and reimbursement verification, please visit www.depend.com/yourbestfitguarantee.

For more information and to learn about other Depend brand incontinence products, go to https://www.depend.com/en-us/.

About the Depend Brand

Launched in 1984 by Kimberly-Clark Corporation, the Depend brand is the market leader in the adult incontinence category in North America. Over the years, the Depend brand has evolved with its consumers to provide the exceptional protection and lend them the confidence they need to lead normal, active lives. For more information or to request a product sample, visit www.Depend.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 146-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

