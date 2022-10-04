New Study Shows Consumer Concern for Rising Healthcare Costs This Open Enrollment Season

The share of U.S. adults are choosing to delay their healthcare due to inflated premiums

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the cusp of open enrollment season, consumers are concerned about the high costs impacting their access to healthcare, increasing medical debt and the lack of mental health coverage, according to results from a new nationwide survey by Gravie and Wakefield Research.

The survey, conducted in August of this year, polled 1,000 consumers across the United States on their outlook of the current state of health benefits. The data reveals that a staggering 86% of consumers are concerned that their health benefits will not cover a portion or all of their exams, treatments, or procedures for this year. Additionally, 71% of consumers stated that their health plan does not cover mental health, and two-thirds of consumers are concerned that their current mental health coverage does not address the needs of themselves and their families.

Payment for services was another concern, with 91% of consumers stating they have experienced an obstacle related to payment for healthcare services. These challenges impact the ability to access care in a timely manner, and 42% of consumers have faced increased stress or said they were unable to enjoy life due to delayed medical treatments.

"The evidence is clear -- consumers are feeling the pinch of a broken healthcare system in truly tragic ways," said Marek Ciolko, Gravie co-founder and co-CEO. "No one should be concerned about accessing needed medical care because of the administrative and financial barriers that their health plan puts in their way. The traditional system is long overdue for a change."

Founded in 2013, Gravie has long been driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefits that put consumers first. Gravie's flagship product, Comfort™, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to most traditional group health plans. In the rare circumstance that out-of-pocket costs do arise, members have access to Gravie Pay™, an interest-free, pay-over-time option they can use to pay for medical expenses subject to their responsibility. Additionally, for those who need mental health therapy, it's covered with Comfort, whether it's in-office or virtually through a new partnership with Teladoc Health.

Other key findings from the survey data include:

Over one-third of consumers find the stress of figuring out what is covered under their employer's health plan to be more stressful than their current job.

59% of consumers experienced consequences within the last year due to obstacles or delays in scheduling medical exams, treatments, or procedures, including increased mental stress, using personal time at work, increased pain, being unable to take care of a family member, losing their job, etc.

52% view the process of seeking a referral as an unnecessary hurdle delaying the care they need.

65% of consumers experience any level of difficulty in receiving a referral to see a specialist for a treatment or procedure.

Over half of consumers have delayed or canceled exams, treatment, or procedures due to the high cost of insurance over the last year.

About Gravie

Gravie has been and continues to be at the forefront of driving change and improving the healthcare industry by creating innovative employer-sponsored health benefit solutions that put consumers first. Comfort™, Gravie's flagship product, is the nation's first-of-its-kind health plan that provides 100% coverage on most common healthcare services, at a cost comparable to traditional group health plans. Learn more about Gravie at www.gravie.com.

