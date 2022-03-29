New Study Shows Electronic Tuning Fork (ETF) Improves Diabetic Ulcer Prediction

The ETF is the first in a new generation of point-of-care diagnostic instruments from O'Brien Medical. The ETF transforms the most valuable features of the 128 Hz tuning fork into a modern electronic configuration. The result is a 21st century medical instrument designed to provide standardized neurological screening in a variety of clinical settings.

The accuracy and reproducibility of the device has been enhanced through integration of a timing function. This allows providers to perform standardized timed vibration tests (TVT). The TVT is especially suited to the diagnosis and tracking of diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Prompt diagnosis of DPN is critical due to its role as a key precursor leading to foot ulcers, infections and amputations. Armed with the ETF, physicians can more rapidly implement preventative strategies aimed at reducing limb loss.

