New Study Shows Hydrofera Blue Antibacterial Wound Dressings, Combined With Skilled Clinician Care, Heal Wounds Faster at Less Cost

MANCHESTER, Conn., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new retrospective study that examined the wound treatment data of more than 30,000 patients over a two-year period has shown that Hydrofera Blue Antibacterial Wound Dressings, combined with comprehensive, skilled clinical care, provided faster healing times and lower treatment costs.

The study, entitled: "Improving the Quality of Chronic Wound Care Using an Advanced Wound Management Program and Gentian Violet/Methylene Blue-Impregnated Antibacterial (GV/MB) Dressings: a Retrospective Study," was conducted by Theresa Hurd, PhD, MScN, MSN, ACNP, RN, President and CEO of Nursing Practice Solutions, Inc., in Niagara Falls, Canada, and is published in Surgical Technology International, Volume 35.

The study revealed that, when compared with other advanced wound dressings, Hydrofera Blue Antibacterial Wound Dressings showed a seven-day reduction in healing time and a 24% reduction in nursing labor costs.

In the same study, when compared with other commonly used dressings on patients who were not in a comprehensive, skilled nursing program, Hydrofera Blue Antibacterial Wound Dressings delivered over a 50% reduction in healing time and a 75% reduction in nursing labor cost.

View the study at https://hydrofera.com/clinical-studies/

About Hydrofera, LLC

Hydrofera, LLC, is the developer of Hydrofera Blue Antibacterial Wound Dressings, an advanced line of wound care products designed to shorten healing times, lower treatment costs and deliver better patient outcomes. The company maintains agreements with every large national medical/surgical distributor and buying group within the U.S. and Canadian healthcare markets. The company's website is located at: https://hydrofera.com

Press Contact:

Jim Swope

(813) 223-4545, Ext. 7

jswope@jfdadvertising.com

SOURCE Hydrofera, LLC

Related Links

http://hydrofera.com

