Composite Manufacturing Inc. announces New Study Shows NekSpine® Exoskeleton Significantly Reduces Neck and Back Strain in Simulated Surgical Tasks

University of Alberta–led research finds up to 31% reduction in neck muscle activity and 50% reduction in perceived discomfort.

EDMONTON, AB, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study published in Sensors reports that the NekSpine passive exoskeleton—designed to support both the neck and lower back—substantially reduces muscle strain and discomfort during tasks that mimic the physical demands of surgery. The findings highlight NekSpine as a promising ergonomic solution for surgeons, dentists, industrial workers, and other professionals who spend long periods in forward-flexed postures.

Surgeon Using NekSpine Photo courtesy of Composite Manufacturing Inc.

Conducted by researchers at the University of Alberta in collaboration with EWI Works International Inc., the study evaluated the exoskeleton's performance across multiple neck-flexion angles using electromyography (EMG) sensors and user-reported exertion scores.

Key Findings:

Up to 31% reduction in neck muscle activity at moderate flexion angles.

Up to 19% reduction in lower-back muscle activity.

Up to 50% reduction in perceived neck discomfort and 41% reduction in lower-back discomfort.

Endurance time increased by 55%.

About the Study:

The article, "Assessment of a Passive Exoskeleton for Neck and Lower Back Support: A Task Study on Muscle Activity and User Perceived Exertion," appears in Sensors, Volume 26, Issue 4.

Media Contact:

Composite Manufacturing Inc

Alvin C. Mayshack

[email protected]

949-361-7580, ext. 130

www.nekspine.com

SOURCE Composite Manufacturing, Inc.