New study shows Nevisense evaluates skin barrier function with less sensitivity to lifestyle factors than TEWL

SciBase

16 Feb, 2024, 02:31 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO:SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today the publication of the first direct comparison between electrical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) using Nevisense and trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL). The study demonstrates Nevisense as a more robust technique to assess skin barrier function than the commonly accepted TEWL measurement technique.

Skin barrier function has been implicated as a driving factor in many dermatological disorders, including Atopic Dermatitis (AD). AD is one of the most prevalent disorders in the world, affecting up to 20% of children globally. Additionally, skin barrier function is commonly assessed in the research and development of pharmaceutics and cosmetic products.

The study was performed on healthy adults between 22 and 65 years of age and aimed at determining factors that influence the measurement results of both EIS and TEWL. The top-line results of the study indicated that:           

  • TEWL measurements were influenced by physical activity, body cream application, skin washing, and caffeine intake.
  • EIS measurements were only influenced by body cream application and skin washing.
  • EIS was not influenced by physical activity or caffeine intake.
  • Both the abdomen and the volar forearm were identified as useful anatomical locations for EIS measurements.

The authors concluded that EIS (Nevisense) can assess skin barrier function with less sensitivity to confounding lifestyle factors than TEWL.

"For SciBase, these findings help to open up the cosmetic and pharmaceutical research markets for Nevisense, potentially as the new state-of-the-art tool for skin barrier assessment. This study strengthens the evidence that EIS is an established, robust technique for these researchers. We aim to provide the medical community with the best products possible in their research and management for dermatological disorders," says Pia Renaudin CEO, SciBase.

The full results of the study have now been published in the scientific journal Annals of Dermatology and can be found here: https://anndermatol.org/DOIx.php?id=10.5021/ad.23.052

The study was carried out at Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) in Belgium.

About SciBase
SciBase is a global medical technology company, specializing in early detection and prevention in dermatology. SciBase develops and commercializes Nevisense, a unique point-of-care platform that combines AI (artificial intelligence) and advanced EIS technology to elevate diagnostic accuracy, ensuring proactive skin health management.

Our commitment is to minimize patient suffering, allowing clinicians to improve and save lives through timely detection and intervention and reduce healthcare costs.

Built on more than 20 years of research at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden, SciBase is a leader in dermatological advancements.

The company has been on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market exchange since June 2, 2015. Learn more at www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases 

