New Study Shows Petadolex Butterbur may be an Effective Supplement for Migraine Management

TAMPA, Fla., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new review in the journal Practical Neurology highlights the efficacy of the supplement Petadolex in preventing migraines. The comprehensive review of "Nutraceuticals for Migraine Management" conducted by headache specialists Drs L. Denysenko and D. Kuruvilla details the effectiveness of four widely available supplements commonly used for migraine prevention. Only Petadolex has data to support reducing migraine frequency with "a predictable dose-response relationship."

Petadolex, a patented preparation of the European butterbur plant, was compared to Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10), Vitamin D, and Curcumin. Petadolex stands out with numerous clinical trials demonstrating its safety and efficacy as well as laboratory studies showing how and why it works.

While Petadolex is derived from butterbur, unlike other available or generic butterbur supplements, it is a proprietary liquid extract of the plant which ensures that potentially toxic native butterbur chemicals are eliminated. The resulting supplement, Petadolex, has reliable, safe and effective pharmacology and contains a minimum 15% petasins and isopetasins, the essential active ingredients proven effective in patient studies.

Petadolex, the only liquid form of butterbur used in clinical trials, has been shown to work by multiple mechanisms including inhibiting the release of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). CGRP, the brain chemical which plays a key role in causing migraine symptoms, is blocked or inhibited by the newest category of migraine prevention prescription drugs. Modifying CGRP is also a natural mechanism of Petadolex as well as blocking migraines by acting on select calcium channel pathways to desensitize sensory neurons.

Dr. Lex Denysenko, the lead author of the review, notes: "Our review highlights the potential of butterbur liquid extract, particularly Petadolex, in migraine management. The evidence suggests butterbur may offer a valuable therapy for reducing migraine frequency and improving patient outcomes."

For clinicians and individuals seeking natural alternatives to prescription drugs, Petadolex holds promise as a natural remedy for migraine prevention. To learn more about Petadolex and the benefits of its butterbur extract, visit https://petadolex.com/.

https://practicalneurology.com/articles/2024-may-june/an-update-on-nutraceuticals-for-migraine-management?c4src=home:feed

