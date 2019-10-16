New Study Shows SCE Electric Vehicle Virtual Power Plant Eliminates Residential Peak Demand and Saves Each EV Customer $560/Year

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study, conducted by Jackson Associates, of 5,000 Southern California Edison customers' hourly loads, commuting behavior and potential electric vehicle (EV) ownership shows that EV batteries used as a utility virtual power plant (VPP) can shift the entire residential peak load to nighttime hours with only 10 percent EV market saturation.

"We were surprised both at the relatively small 10 percent EV market saturation required to completely clip the SCE residential peak and the large annual savings of $560/EV per customer even after paying for nighttime recharging," said white paper author and president of Jackson Associates, Dr. Jerry Jackson. "These results suggest that utilities should shift from defensive "managed charging" strategies to an offense strategy that draws on EV battery storage during peak hours with overnight recharging."

This study provides the first publicly available EV virtual power plant analysis based on individual utility customer's hourly loads and commuting behavior. SCE customer data were drawn from the widely-used MAISY Utility Customer Hourly Loads Database.

Benefits of an EV VPP vary by utility and require analysis of individual customer residential hourly loads, commuting behavior, and relative cost of on-peak and off-peak power.

About Jackson Associates

Jackson Associates (JA) has been providing new energy technology and other energy-related market and forecasting analysis since 1982. Previous energy technology analysis projects include electric vehicles, solar, thermal energy storage, battery storage, fuel cells, CHP, wind, flywheels, demand response, energy efficiency and various smart grid technologies. JA clients range from startups to fortune 100 companies including Ice Energy, Bloom Energy, Sunrun, Toyota Motor Company, Ford Motor Company, United technologies and Entergy. See http://www.maisy.com/clients.htm for a more extensive list.

JA provides the MAISY Utility Customer Hourly Load Databases used in this study. Databases contain dwelling unit, household, equipment, and energy use including hourly loads for more than 7 million individual residential and commercial utility customers across the US. More information is available at http://www.maisy.com/maisydatabases.htm

