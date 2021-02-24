New study shows that the new Capitainer PEth system tailored for analysis of PEth enables accurate and court-admissible monitoring of alcohol abuse

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish medtech start-up Capitainer today announced that the company's modified qDBS dried blood spot card, tailored for measuring Phosphatidylethanol (PEth), an alcohol biomarker with multiple clinical and forensic applications, has been evaluated in a scientific study. The study demonstrates that blood sampling by the qDBS card, fortified with an inhibitor of the enzyme forming PEth, enables accurate and legally secure analysis of PEth.

"In blood specimens containing ethanol formation of PEth may continue after sampling leading to falsely elevated concentrations. In this study, we have validated a convenient test procedure enabling accurate measurement of PEth in blood by using a tailored, dried blood spot card specially prepared with an inhibitor of phospholipase D (PLD), the enzyme catalyzing the formation of PEth," says Professor Olof Beck, Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institute, the lead author of the publication.

Christopher Aulin, CEO of Capitainer comments:

"The misuse of alcohol represents one of the leading causes of preventable death, illness and injury and is associated with a variety of adverse health and social consequences throughout the world. PEth is increasingly used as a biomarker for monitoring of alcohol drinking in clinical and forensic testing in many countries and PEth levels are also admissible as evidence in court cases. Thus, a false positive test result can have serious consequences. We are therefore pleased to be able to announce that the specially prepared qDBS card for accurate PEth analysis is commercially available as of now."

Title and link to the scientific publication:

Measurement of the alcohol biomarker phosphatidylethanol (PEth) in dried blood spots and venous blood—importance of inhibition of post-sampling formation from ethanol, Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry (2021), https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00216-021-03211-z.

