New Study Suggests Treating Trauma Can Improve Binge Eating Behavior

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Psychology and Psychotherapy suggests that the reintegrative protocol, a therapeutic treatment method and part of Reintegrative Therapy, shows promise as a successful tool for treating binge eating disorder.

In the groundbreaking pilot study, a certified therapist worked with participants who had developed binge eating disorder, the most common eating disorder in the U.S. The researchers utilized the reintegrative protocol, an evidence-based treatment method that explores a patient's emotional reactions to events in order to surface any traumatic memories that may be acting as driving factors behind their binge eating behavior.

"We tracked the progress of our participants over 12 sessions," said Dr. Joseph Nicolosi Jr., a licensed clinical psychologist and founder of the Reintegrative Therapy Association, a nonprofit that promotes the highest standards of excellence in Reintegrative Therapy. "These clients reported significant decreases in their binge eating. The results suggest that the reintegrative protocol is a promising tool for safe, effective treatment of binge eating in men and women."

Participants identified their ideal food, the context for their binge eating behavior, and the feelings they would have during their binge eating experience. The therapist helped participants identify the emotions triggering their binge eating and assisted them in processing associated memories. By the end of the study, the majority of participants had reduced their binge eating.

One participant said, "I was skeptical at first. Then, I lost 40 pounds in three months by thinking of eating my favorite foods and identifying uncomfortable memories that came up. This was a life-changing experience."

Nicolosi and his research partner, Dr. Christopher H. Rosik, a licensed clinical psychologist and associate professor at Fresno Pacific University, believe the results of this pilot study warrant further research.

"A shared theme among these participants was that most of the traumatic memories were connected to childhood experiences in which the participants did not feel supported," Nicolosi said. "We hope to engage a larger group of participants who have various traumatic experiences, including ongoing trauma, to determine how effective this can be in helping them improve their wellbeing."

The full peer-reviewed study is available here.

About the Reintegrative Therapy Association: The Reintegrative Therapy Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes the highest standards of excellence and integrity in Reintegrative Therapy. The association's mission is to educate the public and train professional therapists about this important form of therapy, which is a specific combination of established, evidence-based treatment interventions. The Reintegrative Therapy Association believes that its clients deserve the same rights and freedoms as anyone else: to have a therapist who understands, respects and supports them in their journey.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Reintegrative Therapy Association