New Study Suggests Visbiome Vet May Support Gastrointestinal Health in Dogs Undergoing Chemotherapy Treatment

Forty percent of dogs had an unbalanced GI microbiome at baseline, and dysbiosis was common in dogs with multicentric lymphoma.

Results were promising. Not one dog receiving probiotics experienced occasional diarrhea, compared to 4 out of 5 dogs who received the placebo. Probiotics were well-tolerated, with no negative side-effects reported. Such results suggest further exploration is required, both to examine the broader effects on the microbiome and to determine any clinical benefits.

"The impact of probiotics on this test group is remarkable and clearly warrants a larger study," said Marc Tewey, CEO of Visbiome Vet, manufacturer ExeGi Pharma. "Gut dysbiosis and occasional diarrhea in these trying situations are a concern for everyone involved, so we are grateful that Visbiome Vet was the focus of this important and promising research."

For more information on Visbiome Vet, visit www.visbiomevet.com.

About Visbiome® Vet

Visbiome® Vet is a high potency probiotic for use in companion pets to help support normal inflammatory responses in the gastrointestinal tract (GI tract) and to help normalize gut health.

The formulation in Visbiome Vet contains an eight-strain proprietary probiotic blend that has recently been studied in several canine GI concerns. Visbiome Vet is the identical formulation to Visbiome that has been the subject of over 70 human clinical trials.

About ExeGi Pharma

ExeGi Pharma LLC is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing probiotic agents. ExeGi's team leverages scientific expertise in the field of microbiome science to deliver novel, clinically supported probiotic products for a variety of unmet health needs in humans and animals. ExeGi Pharma is dedicated to creating environmentally friendly products that balance business needs with green initiatives.

ExeGi Pharma is headquartered in Rockville, MD. www.exegipharma.com.

SOURCE ExeGi Pharma

Related Links

http://www.exegipharma.com

