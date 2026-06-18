New Study: Travel Logistics Are the Most Stressful Part of Travel, With 93% of Travelers Saying They Can't Relax

The Tour Guy research shows simplifying travel planning increases booking confidence, as travelers seek more seamless, stress-free experiences

Rome, June 17, 2026 A new study from The Tour Guy, one of Europe's most trusted tour operators and destination marketplaces, reveals that travel demand remains strong — but traveler tolerance for complexity is shrinking. Today's biggest source of trip friction isn't the destination itself; it's navigating the growing burden of planning, coordinating, and managing the journey.

"93% of travelers say logistics reduce their ability to relax while traveling" Post this

According to the research, 55% of travelers cite transportation as the most stressful part of a trip, with an additional 37% pointing specifically to the challenge of moving between destinations. Overall, 93% say travel logistics reduce their ability to relax while traveling—revealing a growing disconnect between the excitement of travel and the reality of coordinating it.

The findings suggest a clear shift: in modern travel, friction isn't driven by choosing where to go—it's driven by figuring out how to make it happen.

As travel has become more accessible, it has also become more complex. From navigating unfamiliar transit systems to coordinating multi-stop itineraries, travelers are increasingly expected to act as planners, operators, and problem-solvers throughout the journey.

"The reality is that most travelers aren't overwhelmed by deciding where to go — they're overwhelmed by everything required to make the trip work," said Sean Finelli, Co-Founder and CEO of The Tour Guy. "Transportation and transitions have quietly become one of the biggest sources of travel stress. People want to maximize every moment and spend less time worrying about logistics."

That friction is shaping behavior. The study found that 74% of travelers are more likely to book when travel logistics are simplified, suggesting that ease — not just inspiration — is becoming a defining factor in travel decisions.

The findings point to a broader shift across the industry: growing demand for curated experiences that reduce travel complexity without sacrificing depth or authenticity.

In response, The Tour Guy has expanded its portfolio of guided day trips from Paris and Rome across Europe — including Paris to Normandy, Paris to Versailles, Rome to Tuscany, and Rome to Pompeii — designed to turn what would otherwise require multiple bookings and independent coordination into seamless, all-in-one experiences. The goal is simple: handle the logistics so travelers can focus on experiencing the destination.

"Our travelers want more than just a checklist of attractions," Finelli added. "They want context, stories, and unforgettable moments — made easy. And that's exactly what we strive to do."

For more information on the report, please email [email protected].

About the Study

The Tour Guy's Travel Logistics Study explores traveler attitudes toward transportation, coordination, and overall travel stress, based on survey data from modern leisure travelers. The research focuses on identifying the key friction points that influence booking behavior and overall trip satisfaction.

About The Tour Guy

The Tour Guy is a leading provider of curated tours and immersive travel experiences across Europe. Known for expert guides and seamless logistics, the company specializes in simplifying complex itineraries and delivering meaningful, story-driven experiences. From skip-the-line access to iconic landmarks to guided day trips from major cities like Paris and Rome, The Tour Guy helps travelers experience more while stressing less.

Media contact: Filippo Tamietti Public Relations Specialist [email protected]

SOURCE The Tour Guy