The Tour Guy Launches "Reserve Now, Pay Later," Bringing Big-Tech Booking Flexibility to Independent Travel

New feature, powered by payments infrastructure from PayPal, gives travelers flexibility while helping independent travel companies compete with larger booking platforms

ROME, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tour Guy, one of Europe's largest and most trusted tour operators and destination marketplaces, today announced the launch of its new "Reserve Now, Pay Later" feature – enabled by PayPal (NYSE: PYPL) – giving travelers the ability to secure high-demand tours in advance without being charged until closer to their travel date.

The launch reflects a growing shift in how consumers plan and pay for travel — prioritizing flexibility, convenience, and trust — while also signaling how mid-sized travel companies are leveraging modern payments infrastructure to offer capabilities traditionally associated with larger booking platforms.

For travelers, the benefit is simple: secure access to in-demand experiences — such as the Colosseum, the Vatican, or day trips from major European cities — without committing cash months in advance.

"The reality of European travel is that the best experiences require planning ahead," said Sean Finelli, Co-Founder and CEO of The Tour Guy. "But paying for everything six months before your trip doesn't match how people want to manage their money today. This gives travelers the confidence and flexibility to book early without the immediate financial pressure."

Unlike traditional "buy now, pay later" options, The Tour Guy's approach is not a loan-based product. There are no credit checks, interest rates, or third-party financing structures. Instead, the feature allows customers to reserve their spot while securely storing payment details, with charges processed closer to the travel date.

The system is powered by PayPal's payment infrastructure, utilizing its security protocols to protect transactions, while also ensuring a high level of reliability for both travelers and the business.

Beyond consumer convenience, the launch highlights a broader industry shift: the increasing ability for small and mid-sized travel companies to deliver sophisticated booking experiences once limited to large online travel agencies.

"For a long time, features like this were only available through the biggest platforms," Finelli added. "What's changing is that companies like ours can now deliver the same level of flexibility and trust — without losing the quality and depth of the experience."

This evolution is particularly important in travel, where booking decisions require balancing availability with financial flexibility. By removing the need for upfront payment, The Tour Guy aims to reduce friction in the planning process while encouraging travelers to book earlier and more confidently.

The feature is now available across select tours and experiences, with plans to expand more broadly across The Tour Guy's portfolio.

About The Tour Guy

The Tour Guy is a leading provider of curated tours and immersive travel experiences across Europe. Known for expert guides and seamless logistics, the company specializes in simplifying complex itineraries and delivering meaningful, story-driven experiences. From skip-the-line access to iconic landmarks to guided day trips from major cities like Paris and Rome, The Tour Guy helps travelers experience more while stressing less.

Media Contact:

Kelly Finelli

[email protected]

SOURCE The Tour Guy