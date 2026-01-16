THE TOUR GUY INTRODUCES NEW IMMERSIVE DAY TRIPS ACROSS EUROPE - FROM FAIRYTALE PALACES TO ICONIC LANDMARKS

ROME, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tour Guy, Europe's most trusted and reliable tour operator, today announces the launch of several new, expertly curated day trips designed to help travelers experience some of the continent's most iconic destinations with ease, insight, and authenticity.

As demand continues to grow for high-quality, well-organized travel experiences, The Tour Guy is expanding its portfolio with tours that go beyond sightseeing — offering meaningful connections to history, culture, and place, all led by expert local guides.

"Our travelers want more than just a checklist of attractions," said Sean Finelli, CEO and co-founder of The Tour Guy. "They want context, stories, and unforgettable moments all packaged with great customer service and these new tours deliver exactly that."

The newly launched experiences include:

Sintra Day Trip from Lisbon

Just outside Lisbon lies Sintra, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its vibrant palaces and stunning landscapes. This guided day trip includes highlights such as Pena Palace, charming town centers, and scenic coastal viewpoints — all with seamless transportation and expert commentary.

Normandy Day Tour from Paris

A powerful and moving journey to Normandy, where travelers visit the historic D-Day landing beaches and key World War II sites. This full-day tour from Paris offers historical depth and thoughtful storytelling that brings one of history's most significant moments to life.

Mont Saint-Michel Day Trip from Paris

Rising dramatically from the sea, Mont Saint-Michel is one of France's most awe-inspiring landmarks. This full-day experience from Paris allows guests to explore the medieval abbey, wander cobblestone streets, and take in sweeping views of the surrounding bay.

Tuscany Day Trip from Rome

Experience the rolling hills of Tuscany on this scenic day trip from Rome, featuring a visit to a charming vineyard in Montepulciano, a traditional lunch, and a wine tasting. Travelers enjoy the best of Tuscan culture, cuisine, and landscapes in one immersive and unforgettable day.

Each tour reflects The Tour Guy's commitment to quality, with small group sizes, seamless logistics, and knowledgeable guides who elevate every experience.

About The Tour Guy

The Tour Guy is Europe's most trusted and reliable tour operator, offering high-quality, curated tours, activities, and experiences across the continent's most iconic destinations.

Known for expert guides and a seamless customer experience, The Tour Guy specializes in creating unforgettable moments — whether skipping the lines at the Vatican in Rome, exploring Versailles near Paris, or savoring the best local cuisine on a food tour in Florence, Italy.

With a commitment to excellence and thousands of happy customers, The Tour Guy has become synonymous with exceptional travel experiences. From small-group tours to private adventures, each offering is designed to connect travelers with the history, culture, and hidden gems of Europe.

For more information, visit: https://thetourguy.com

