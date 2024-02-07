New Study Unveils Digital Empowerment Strategies for Frontline Workers Amid Labor Shortages

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Equipping Frontline Workers with Digital Tools for Success Amid Skilled Labor Shortages" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Frontline workers are a key part of the workforce in the majority of organizations. Out of approximately 2.5 billion deskless/frontline workers around the world, an estimated one billion require tailored communications and collaboration tools to complete their job tasks.

Frontline workers comprise a diverse category of workers that typically do not perform their job tasks full-time at a desk. Other characteristics that frontline workers have in common include indoor or outdoor mobility and the need for wireless connectivity, hands-free communication tools, ruggedized communications devices and integration with vertical apps and/or IoT devices.

Frontline worker communications and collaboration requirements differ widely based on the job tasks they perform. Workflows vary significantly by industry and job function, which indicates that communications and collaboration tools must be tailored for different types of frontline workers.

Most technology vendors and service providers lack clearly defined frontline worker strategies. However, certain vendors have launched vertical strategies that aim to provide tailored capabilities to both desk and frontline workers in selected industries.

This study provides an analyst perspective on the opportunity to empower frontline workers with communications and collaboration tools. It includes data from a 2023 survey of global IT and telecom decision makers to quantify investment priorities and gain insights into tools used to enhance frontline worker productivity, comfort, compliance and safety. The study also spotlights key challenges, objectives, and growth opportunities in the healthcare vertical.


Key Topics Covered:

Definitions and Key Findings

  • The Frontline Worker Opportunity
  • Frontline Workers Defined
  • Equipping Frontliners with the Right Tools
  • Key Findings

Technology Perceptions and Investment Plans

  • Frontline Workers in the Organization
  • Important, Very Important, and Crucial Drivers for Investment in Communications and Collaboration Solutions
  • Important, Very Important, and Crucial Capabilities to Empower Frontline Workers
  • Very Important and Crucial Capabilities to Empower Frontline Workers - by Vertical
  • Technologies Organizations Provide to Frontline Workers Today
    • Technologies Organizations Provide to Frontline Workers Today - by Vertical
    • Technologies Organizations Plan to Provide to Frontline Workers by 2025
    • Technologies Organizations Plan to Provide to Frontline Workers by 2025 - by Vertical
    • Technologies Organizations Provide to Frontline Workers Today or Plan to Provide by 2025
    • Technologies Organizations Do Not Plan to Provide to Frontline Workers by 2025
  • Current and Future Enterprise Telephony Adoption to Enable Frontline Workers
  • Technologies in Which Organizations Plan to Increase Investments to Enable Frontline Workers
  • Technologies in Which Organizations Plan to Sustain Investments to Enable Frontline Workers
  • Technologies in Which Organizations Plan to Decrease Investments to Enable Frontline Workers
  • Expected Change in PBX/Cloud or Mobile PBX Investments to Enable Frontline Workers
  • Expected Change in PSTN Calling Plans Investments to Enable Frontline Workers
  • Importance of Provider Capabilities When Selecting Communications Solutions to Support Frontline Workers
  • Very Important and Crucial Provider Capabilities When Selecting Communications Solutions to Support Frontline Workers - by Vertical
  • Top 3 Factors Preventing Organizations from Meeting or Exceeding Frontline Worker Empowerment Goals
  • Top 3 Factors Preventing Organizations from Meeting or Exceeding Frontline Worker Empowerment Goals - by Vertical

Industry Spotlight - Healthcare and Life Sciences

  • Key Challenges in the Healthcare Industry
  • Technology Investments Needed to Enable a Competitive Edge
  • Growth Opportunities for Communications and Collaboration Vendors in the Healthcare Industry


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w84wur

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

