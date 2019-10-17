New Study Validates Effectiveness of Denial, OH Campaign But Many Remain In Denial On Opioid Abuse

Many Ohio caregivers, however, are still in denial when it comes to prescription opioid abuse. The new study shows that many parents continue to underestimate the threat of opioids to their own families and communities, but attitudes and mindsets are changing.

"We went into this campaign knowing that it takes time and a societal shift to change the mindset of parents from a 'not my kid' mentality to acknowledging that opioids are a threat to anyone, anywhere," said Chad Jester, president of the Nationwide Foundation. "We are encouraged to see that parents are speaking to their kids about opioids after seeing these ads and we hope to sustain our efforts until a majority of parents move out of Denial, OH."

On June 18, 2018, the Denial, OH ads launched in central Ohio, and in April 2019 expanded statewide with an additional paid social media campaign.

The survey was completed by independent research firm Fallon Research & Communications Inc. through a series of 1,000 telephone interviews of Ohio residents with at least one child residing in the home. Half of the interviewees resided in central Ohio and the second half in other parts of the state.

Key findings from the study include:

Denial, OH ads are penetrating the market and have a high recall.

Nearly 50% of those in central Ohio recalled Denial, OH advertising, and approximately 25% of parents in other parts of the state recalled the advertising campaign.

The Denial, OH ads are extremely effective.

After seeing the Denial, OH ads, 57% of parents and caregivers report discussing the danger of opioids and prescription painkillers with their children.

report discussing the danger of opioids and prescription painkillers with their children. And 53% of parents and caregivers who have seen the ads say they are more cautious about how they dispose of unused opioids and prescription painkillers.

Parents are still living in Denial, OH.

There is widespread agreement that opioid abuse is a problem, but only 8.4% of parents or caregivers surveyed said they were very concerned their children might abuse unused opioids and prescription painkillers in the household.

of parents or caregivers surveyed said they were very concerned their children might abuse unused opioids and prescription painkillers in the household. Fewer than 50% of parents surveyed placed enough gravity on the situation to characterize it as a "very big" problem, suggesting only a modest degree of concern.

Ohioans are at a risk of complacency.

Despite agreement about the prevalence of the problem, more than 66% of parents and caregivers don't believe opioids are a very big problem within their local communities, which may result in complacency.

The survey results clearly demonstrate that the Denial, OH campaign is off to a strong start and beginning to have a significant impact on how parents and caregivers talk to their children about the dangers of prescription drugs and opioids, and in how they safely store and dispose of them. However, the danger and risks of opioids in the home and local communities is still being underestimated, requiring a continued effort to spread the Denial, OH message.

Survey results are available for download and viewing here.

View the digital media kit here.

Survey Methodology

Research agency Fallon Research & Communication Survey date July 29, 2019 – August 8, 2019 Survey instrument Telephone survey comprised of 20 closed-ended questions Sample size 1,000 Ohio adults with children in their household; 500 residents within Columbus, Ohio DMA and 500 residents outside Columbus, Ohio DMA Margin of error Overall (n = 1000): 3.09% Columbus, Ohio DMA (n = 500): 4.38% Outside Columbus, Ohio DMA (n = 500): 4.38%

About the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance

The Ohio Opioid Education Alliance is a coalition of business, education, nonprofit, civic and government organizations formed by the Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board of Franklin County to educate and prevent young Ohioans from misusing and abusing opioids. The Alliance's primary purpose is to promote and amplify the Denial, OH campaign.

SOURCE Ohio Opioid Education Alliance

Related Links

http://www.dontliveindenial.org

