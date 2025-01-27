New Study: When Combined with Amplify CKLA, Boost Reading Significantly Improves Student Progress

Amplify CKLA students who started the school year at below-average reading levels and used Boost Reading were 18 percent more likely to achieve growth compared to students who did not.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amplify , a publisher of next-generation curriculum and assessment programs, today released the results of a study on the impact of using Boost Reading ™, an adaptive K–5 personalized learning program grounded in the Science of Reading. Designed to complement the Amplify Core Knowledge and Language Arts (CKLA) curriculum, Boost Reading provides both intervention and enrichment support, reinforcing Amplify CKLA's core instruction.

Findings reveal that Boost Reading accelerates growth for K-5 students already using Amplify CKLA. On average across grades, Amplify CKLA students who began the year at below-average reading levels and used Boost Reading for 30 minutes a week or more were 18 percent more likely to exceed national benchmarks for reading growth relative to students who did not.

Boost Reading is an adaptive and student-led program that tailors practice to each student's individual needs, reinforcing core knowledge topics while addressing critical skill gaps. It integrates into any classroom model, allowing for full independent practice and freeing teachers to work with other students.

"It's clear that Boost Reading and Amplify CKLA are powerful, research-backed tools that have the potential to help many K-5 students," said Melissa Ulan, executive vice president of the literacy suite at Amplify. "Because they share the same pedagogical foundation and sequencing of foundational skills, when you combine the two, you really start to see accelerated growth. This is particularly important given the literacy rates among students nationwide."

The study included more than 90,000 students who used Boost Reading for at least 30 minutes a week and a comparison group of more than 90,000 students who did not use Boost Reading, matched on key student characteristics. Students' reading skills were measured using mCLASS® DIBELS® 8th Edition.

