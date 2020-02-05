New Substance Abuse Recovery Book by Steve M. Grant Helps Families Heal from Substance Abuse, Addiction, and Overdose

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new book release, Don't Forget Me: A Lifeline of Hope for Those Touched by Substance Abuse and Addiction by Greenville's Steve M. Grant, is a survival manual and lifeline for those whose lives have been impacted by substance abuse and addiction. Steve M. Grant shares the tragic story of how drug use impacted his family, with the hopes of encouraging and guiding parents to see warning signs and take action before it is too late.

With the pervasiveness of opiates like Heroin and Fentanyl, nearly everyone has been affected by illicit substance use, directly or indirectly. Steve M. Grant understands how terrifying it is to love someone who is addicted to these substances. In Don't Forget Me, Grant exposes the details of his own experience as a father of two sons, Chris and Kelly, who took distinctly different paths to the same outcome: death by drug overdose. He reveals his parental victories and shortcomings by taking an honest look at the choices he made throughout his sons' development.

Don't Forget Me offers time-tested, practical suggestions for family members who want to help their loved ones but are unsure of where to start. Steve M. Grant wants to help parents of those struggling with substance abuse to avoid the mistakes he made and to find hope, even on the darkest days. Grant hopes that his story can be used as a reference for parents, treatment providers, and recovery professionals, as they work to prevent drug overdose in others.

Steve M. Grant is available for speaking engagements and can be reached at steve@stevemgrant.com or by phone at 864-901-8315. To learn more about his book and Chris and Kelly's HOPE foundation, visit https://dontforgetmebook.com/ or https://chriskellyhope.org/.

The Wall Street Journal spotlighted Steve and his new book in Sunday, February 2, 2020 edition. Here's a direct link. https://www.wsj.com/articles/what-a-father-learned-after-losing-both-sons-to-drug-overdoses-11580652001

About the Author

A long-time resident of Greenville, S.C., Steve M. Grant is a father who lost both sons to accidental overdose and author of Don't Forget Me: A Lifeline of Hope for Those Touched by Substance Abuse and Addiction. Grant was born in New York City and lived in Paramus, N.J. until he was 18 years old. After graduating from Furman University, he began a career in financial services in Greenville. An active volunteer in the Greenville community, Grant has been a guest on several podcasts and is a regularly sought-after speaker with the nonprofit he founded: Chris and Kelly's HOPE Foundation. Part of the proceeds from the book will go to the foundation. https://chriskellyhope.org/

More about the Book Title

Don't Forget Me: A Lifeline of HOPE for Those Touched by Substance Abuse and Addiction, by Steve M. Grant, was released by Morgan James Publishing on February 4, 2020. Don't Forget Me — ISBN 9781642795486 — has 168 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95. The book is available at all major online booksellers.

