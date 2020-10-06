New Substation Helped Keep Power Flowing to JCP&L Customers Following Tropical Storm Isaias

WARREN TOWNSHIP, N.J., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A newly energized substation played an important role in providing and restoring power to Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) customers in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias. The Martinsville Substation, which went into service in June, significantly decreased the number of customers affected by a tree-related power outage as the storm impacted New Jersey.

Located in Warren Township, the Martinsville Substation increases the operational flexibility of the electric system by creating multiple paths to provide power to surrounding substations. As a result, power remained available throughout the storm to local substations serving more than 1,000 customers in Warren Township and nearly 5,000 customers in Bernards Township, Bridgewater Township and Bedminster. Without the new substation, a similar outage could have resulted in a lengthy service interruption to up to 9,200 customers in the area.

The substation also allowed JCP&L to work more quickly and effectively in restoring power to customers by enabling crews to begin repairs on other infrastructure.

"JCP&L remains committed to service reliability, and we continue to proactively plan infrastructure investments to enhance the strength of the electric system," said Jim Fakult, president of JCP&L. "The Martinsville Substation is an example of how infrastructure investments can continue to reduce the number of customers impacted by storm outages as well as shorten the length of outages when they do occur."

Part of FirstEnergy's Energizing the Future transmission investment initiative, construction on the Martinsville Substation began in October 2019. The substation is part of the JCP&L transmission infrastructure that routes power to six area substations in Morris and Somerset counties, serving customers throughout northern New Jersey.

JCP&L, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L , on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL , or online at www.jcp-l.com .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

