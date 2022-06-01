New Succession Planning Book Helps Financial Institutions Create a Successful Future

Business growth experts Dr. Mary C. Kelly and Meridith Elliott Powell Present Actionable Strategies to Start Leadership Succession Planning Before it Becomes a Crisis

DENVER and ASHEVILLE, N.C., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business CEOs, Presidents, board members, and other senior leaders of financial institutions, banks, and credit unions who want to ensure their organizations continue to be successful discover how to incorporate a succession into their strategic plans when they get the new edition of "Who Comes Next? Leadership Succession Planning Made Easy."

This new strategic planning book won gold in the non-fiction book category by the Benjamin Franklin Independent Book Publishers Association.

"The past few years reminded us that no one will stay forever in the same job. Leaders get promoted or retire. It's inevitable. A lack of leadership succession planning is the next business crisis," says co-author Mary C. Kelly, former Navy commander and author of 15 other leadership books.

"Every organization needs a plan for leadership succession, but few leaders know how to start the process. Who Comes Next? solves that problem, and easily guides you through the steps of creating and implementing a viable succession plan," adds co-author Meridith Elliott-Powell, an award-winning business growth expert.

Companies rely on Mary Kelly and Meridith Elliott-Powell to craft leadership transitions and contingency plans. "We assess current, and future talent needs based on where the organization wants to go. This is not about just replacing a few key roles. It is rethinking the strategy and the vision, getting the right people in place to lead it moving forward, and providing the leadership development to make the strategy a reality."

"Succession planning needs to be a vibrant part of your strategic plan," Powell says.

"Great coaches know the importance of depth on their bench," claims Kelly. "Football teams have backup quarterbacks. Even though that person is not playing all the time, they need to know the plays, and they need to be prepared to step in. Companies need the same level of confidence. Most organizations do not have a backup plan in case the CEO has a health challenge or leaves. For most companies, it's a single point of failure."

When a new leader takes over, they frequently bring in their people and change the culture. Most companies are not prepared for that upheaval. Without proper planning, the next tier of leadership, those VPs or Directors, may feel displaced or unappreciated, and they may leave, causing huge talent gaps.

"Our big message is succession planning is one person's movement affects the entire organization in big companies smaller companies and independently owned and operated companies," says Powell.

This essential guidebook simplifies the process and gives you the tools you need to build and activate your leadership succession. You'll find a comprehensive action plan, a library of the tools required to develop and sustain your plan, and a resource guide.

Whether you are part of a small family business, a Fortune 500 company, or a nonprofit, you need to start now by answering the question: Who Comes Next?

Specifically, the book covers:

Why businesses need to include succession planning as part of their strategic plan

Why it is often difficult for people in charge to think about a time when they are no longer in a leadership position

How to start the succession planning process

"Mary and Meridith answer all of the big questions around succession planning, and they solve the biggest obstacle of all — getting a succession plan implemented," said Patty Idol, CEO, Mountain Credit Union.

For free succession planning resources, go to www.BeyondSuccessionPlanning.com

About the Authors

Dr. Mary C. Kelly

Commander Mary C. Kelly, U.S. Navy, Ph.D., CSP, CPAE, specializes in leadership development that improves profit growth. With a Ph.D. in economics, Mary was a professor at the Naval Academy, the Air Force Academy, and Hawaii Pacific University, teaching leadership and economics.

Mary's 16 leadership and business books are used in nine countries. Her best-selling book, "Master Your World" was named a "must-read" by MENSA and MOAA.

Meridith Elliott-Powell

Voted one of the Top 15 Business Growth Experts to watch by Currency Fair, and one of the top 20 Sales Experts to Follow by LinkedIn, Meridith Elliott Powell is an award-winning author, keynote speaker, and business strategist. With a background in corporate sales and leadership, her career expands over several industries, including banking, healthcare, and finance.

Both Mary and Meridith are listed in the World's Top 50 Keynote Sales Speakers.

