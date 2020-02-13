New Sugar-free CBD Gummies Now Available at Try The CBD

DENVER, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest product that Try The CBD has launched are the sugar-free CBD gummies . This product is ideal for consumers who would like to lower their sugar intake and enjoy the CBD gummies' effects at the same time. People choose the CBD gummies because they are a great source of Vitamin C that provides an immune boost and gives positive energy. They are a preferred choice because of the long-lasting effects they give and are also easy to dose. Furthermore, their side effects are minimal and give no psychoactive effects.

Try The CBD is a Colorado-based company and besides the sugar-free offers the regular CBD gummies. Both types are gluten-free and derived from the Non-GMO industrial hemp plant the same as the rest of their products. Try The CBD gummies are lab tested to ensure that there's absolutely no trace of THC. Accurately measured to allow for more convenient use, CBD gummies are sold in two different packagings depending on their strength. Stronger ones are available in a 900mg bottle of 30ct with each gummy having 30mg of CBD extract. For those who prefer the milder alternative, there is a 20 ct bottle of 600mg where the CBD concentration is 20mg per gummy.

"If you're thinking of using CBD oil or hemp oil to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, get a good night of sleep, or improve your health in a variety of other ways, you aren't alone. Try The CBD Products are classified as hemp and are thus legally available to anyone who wishes to purchase them" - explains the Try The CBD representative. "Our customers love our products for their quality and value. For that reason, we listen to their demands and we are proudly presenting our new sugar-free CBD gummies".

Try The CBD gummies are sold at a price of $49.99 for the 20ct bottle and $59.99 for the 30ct bottle. There is no difference in the price for the regular and the sugar-free CBD gummies.

Try The CBD provides the highest quality CBD oil and hemp extracts under strict Colorado guidelines. They pride themselves in creating 100% natural products that promote a healthy lifestyle. Read more on www.trythecbd.com .

CONTACT: Brankica Dimovska, +1-888-606-2050, info@trythecbd.com

SOURCE Try The CBD

