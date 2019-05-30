New Sumire Prime Lenses Make Their Hollywood Premiere At Cine Gear Expo

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2019 Cine Gear Expo in Los Angeles, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, will showcase its latest cinema offerings in Booth #12. Visitors to the Canon booth will have the opportunity to experience the recently announced Sumire Prime Lenses, Canon's first PL-Mount cinema prime lenses. Additional cinema solutions in the booth will include the EOS C700 FF and EOS C200 cinema cameras, CINE-SERVO lenses and 4K Reference Displays. Also on display in the booth will be Canon's groundbreaking EOS R series of full-frame mirrorless cameras and complementary RF series of lenses.

"Each year, Cine Gear Expo provides Canon with a unique opportunity to interact with one of our most vital customer bases – working cinema professionals, right in their backyard of Hollywood," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Similar to past Cine Gear shows, we are not only excited to showcase our latest products, but also to listen and engage with this audience in order to best serve them not just today, but in the future."

In addition to showcasing professional products and service offerings, Canon will host a series of educational seminars and panel discussions. On Friday, May 31st from 2:30 to 3:15 p.m. in Screening Room 5, Canon Senior Trainer Charles Zablan will provide attendees with a technical overview and in-depth, hands-on opportunities with the Sumire Prime Cinema Lenses[i]. Canon will also host two panels during the expo as follows:

Announced earlier this year, Canon's new Sumire Prime lenses are full frame, PL-mount cinema lenses that offer a unique, artistically pleasing look with gentle and beautiful skin tones and smooth bokeh. In this panel discussion, cinematographers discuss their first impressions after their recent experiences shooting with the lenses.

Canon's cinema cameras and lenses have had a substantial impact throughout TV and film since the company first entered the market in 2011. In this panel, leading cinematographers will discuss the Canon gear that they've used on their recent projects, and how it has helped them capture their vision.

Cine Gear attendees will also be able to learn more about Canon's CarePAK PRO Accidental Damage Protection Plan, which covers professional cinema and video products. Canon CarePAK PRO offers coverage from accidental damage such as drops, spills and power surges, protecting customer investments from unforeseen repair costs and excessive downtime.

Follow Canon's Cine Gear activities on Twitter at @CanonUSApro or on Instagram at @CanonUSAprovideo.

