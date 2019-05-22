New Summer One World Ticket for Walt Disney World Resort Available June 4

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of summer fun is nearly upon us and now, more than ever, Walt Disney World Resort is the place to make lifelong memories with family and friends. For the first time, guests can purchase the new Summer One World Ticket as a great way to experience all that's fresh and exciting at the resort's four theme parks and two water parks, with six admissions for only $74 per admission (plus tax) – a total price of $444 (plus tax).*

Starting June 4, guests will be able to purchase the Summer One World Ticket at Disneyworld.com, through the Disney Reservation Center or authorized travel professionals and ticket sellers. For a total price of $444 (plus tax), this ticket includes one admission to each of the Walt Disney World theme parks and water parks. Ticket details:

Summer One World Tickets must be purchased between Jun 4, 2019 , and Aug. 23, 2019 .

, and . Each Summer One World Ticket includes six admissions – one admission to each of the four Walt Disney World theme parks and each of the two water parks.

Guests have flexibility in how they use these tickets, including visiting more than one park per day.

Tickets must be used June 4, 2019 - Aug. 28, 2019 .

Pairing the Summer One World Ticket with a Disney resort hotel stay helps guests remain immersed in the magic for every moment of a Walt Disney World vacation. Guests can save up to 25 percent on rooms at select Disney resort hotels for stays most nights May 28, 2019, through Aug. 28, 2019, when they book through Aug. 28, 2019.** More information on the room offer is available at Disneyworld.com/save.

Summer 2019 will be an amazing time to visit Walt Disney World, with new experiences at all four theme parks:

Anything can happen during Mickey & Minnie's Surprise Celebration at Magic Kingdom Park , including the new "Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party," featuring those true originals, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse .

, including the new "Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party," featuring those true originals, and . Pixar pals party with guests at Disney's Hollywood Studios during the park's 30 th anniversary year, featuring The Incredibles; Mike and Sulley from Disney and Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."; Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang at the new Toy Story Land; and the new Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy that takes guests into the world of Cars .

during the park's 30 anniversary year, featuring The Incredibles; Mike and Sulley from Disney and Pixar's "Monsters, Inc."; Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the gang at the new Toy Story Land; and the new Lightning McQueen's Racing Academy that takes guests into the world of . Pandora – The World of Avatar comes to life each night at Disney's Animal Kingdom with bioluminescent fauna and flora. And now evenings in the park are about to be even more special with the May 24 planned debut of "Rivers of Light: We Are One," introducing additional stunning imagery and familiar animal characters to the popular nighttime show on Discovery River. Also beginning May 24 , the Tree of Life will awaken in a whole new way to honor the 25 th anniversary of "The Lion King," with beautiful projections on the iconic tree featuring music and animation paying tribute to the classic film.

comes to life each night at with bioluminescent fauna and flora. And now evenings in the park are about to be even more special with the planned debut of introducing additional stunning imagery and familiar animal characters to the popular nighttime show on Discovery River. Also beginning , the will awaken in a whole new way to honor the 25 anniversary of "The Lion King," with beautiful projections on the iconic tree featuring music and animation paying tribute to the classic film. "Guardians of the Galaxy – Awesome Mix Live!" will return to Epcot this summer. Star-Lord and Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy films will take guests on a musical journey through the cosmos, showcasing hits from Star-Lord's Awesome Mix tapes. Live shows will take place daily from June 14 through Aug. 18 .

For more information about these summer experiences, visit WDWNews.com and DisneyParksBlog.com.

*Ticket valid 6/4/19 – 8/28/19 for one admission to Magic Kingdom® Park, one admission to Epcot®, one admission to Disney's Animal Kingdom® Theme Park, one admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios®, one admission to Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, and one admission to Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park. Each park may be visited only once. Tickets are nonrefundable, nontransferable and exclude activities/events separately priced. Admission is subject to capacity closures and other restrictions. Water parks are subject to rehabilitation, seasonal and weather closures. After expiration date, the price paid for a wholly unused ticket can be applied to the purchase of a new ticket with an equal or higher price.

**The number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Length-of-stay requirements may apply. Savings based on the non-discounted price of the same room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if there are more than two adults per room at Disney Value, Moderate, Deluxe and Studios at Disney Deluxe Villa Resorts. Cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion. Advance reservations required. Offer excludes the following room types: 3-bedroom villas, campsites, Cabins at Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge and Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

