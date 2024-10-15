New Sunn Stream Documentary to feature ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen's Sports Network Entrepreneur Success Story

A new Sunn Stream Original documentary is currently in production about Bill Rasmussen's entrepreneurial story that launched ESPN's success.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunn Stream Productions announces a new feature-length sports documentary about ESPN's Founder that is in production. This new Sunn Stream Original film will highlight how ESPN's Founder William F. Rasmussen (Bill) had a bold vision to build the most successful sports cable network in America.

Sunn Stream Founder and Executive Producer Garrett Z. Sutton emphasizes, "We're excited to work with Bill Rasmussen to tell the story about the greatest sports entrepreneur in the world in this new documentary."

Sunn Stream Productions is excited to tell the story about the greatest sports entrepreneur ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen. Post this L to R: ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen with former ESPN PR Executive Mike Soltys, who will serve as a producer and historical liaison to the Sunn Stream production team for this documentary on behalf of ESPN.

For this documentary, former ESPN PR Executive Mike Soltys will serve as a producer and historical liaison to the production team on behalf of ESPN. He will work closely from ESPN's Bristol, Connecticut, campus with Emmy Award-Winning Director Greg DeHart. Soltys and Rasmussen go way back to 1980 when Bill hired him as his first intern and they have remained close. Soltys stayed in the ESPN Communications group for an award-winning 43 years, the last 20 as VP of Communications.

Soltys reflected, "Interacting with Bill for decades has been a true honor. I'm beyond grateful to work on this new film about an American sports icon whose ideas and optimism not only changed an industry, but the way millions of fans enjoy sports."

Director Greg DeHart added, "As a life-long sports fan who has spent way too many hours watching ESPN, I am honored that Bill has entrusted us to bring his remarkable story of perseverance and foresight to the world."

Stay tuned for this new ESPN documentary that has an estimated release date of late 2025.

ABOUT: Sunn Stream Productions has produced Award-Winning Documentaries, including "Symphony of the Holocaust" (2023) that was submitted to The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for consideration for an Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. In addition, Sunn Stream Productions produced "Max Patkin: The Clown Prince of Baseball" (2024), whose jersey is in the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY. Patkin played himself in the Academy Award-Winning film "Bull Durham." Originally created with the founder of Sunn Classic Pictures, the company recently launched a new SunnStream.com streaming platform that take users to bold, new worlds of cinema and television with family-friendly online content. https://sunnstream.com

