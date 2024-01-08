New Superior Communications Leadership Signals Continued Investment in Growth and Organizational Diversity

Superior appoints new EVP and VPs, two of whom are women

IRWINDALE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Communications, a global leader in mobile accessory distribution, today announced the promotion of three new leaders, bolstering its commitment to its customers' growth and building upon the organization's 2023 successes.

As Superior's new Executive Vice President of Sales, Scott Eppert will leverage his extensive leadership experience to head the organization's world-class sales team. Instrumental in the success of the indirect channel, Eppert was most recently recognized for the launch and tremendous growth of the prepaid program. At a time of anticipated expansion, Eppert is an ideal leader to guide Superior as it prioritizes customer success and innovation.

Superior achieved many wins in 2023, including:

Extending exclusive accessory distribution relationships with over 2000 wireless retail locations

Expanding accessory distribution services into over 10,000 wireless prepaid retail locations.

Developing and growing accessory programs into specialty retail channels and the regional carrier space.

Superior's leadership advancements are:

Scott Eppert to Executive Vice President of Sales : Twenty-two years of industry experience (11 at Superior) has provided Eppert with detailed knowledge of all facets of the sales business. Eppert's expertise includes executing training and marketing programs and driving best-in-class brand development. He also spent over 10 years working for key industry accessory brands and has extensive experience with several national big-box retailers.

: Twenty-two years of industry experience (11 at Superior) has provided Eppert with detailed knowledge of all facets of the sales business. Eppert's expertise includes executing training and marketing programs and driving best-in-class brand development. He also spent over 10 years working for key industry accessory brands and has extensive experience with several national big-box retailers. Karen Tyler to Vice President of Carrier Sales : With over 20 years in the wireless industry—14 with Superior—Tyler's background in managing and building a carrier accessory business gives her a unique perspective in understanding the goals and challenges our customers face. She is focused on working with our carrier partners to build portfolios that drive sales and loyalty for their customer base.

: With over 20 years in the wireless industry—14 with Superior—Tyler's background in managing and building a carrier accessory business gives her a unique perspective in understanding the goals and challenges our customers face. She is focused on working with our carrier partners to build portfolios that drive sales and loyalty for their customer base. Ashley Nesbitt to Vice President of Indirect Sales: Nesbitt joined the organization in 2015. Her 20+ years of experience in the wireless industry has given her tremendous knowledge in developing new channels while strengthening Superior's most critical partnerships. Her strengths include building high-level sales strategies to drive profit for Superior partners and operationalizing the business.

"The employees at Superior Communications are the absolute foundation for our company's success," said Scott Shanks, President of Superior Communications. "During the last eight years, Scott Eppert has been instrumental in the buildout of Superior's retail service offering. His retail experience and industry-leading brand relationships help our retail partners drive financial strength into their business model. We are confident in the success Scott and the entire sales team will achieve as we anticipate a year of growth with our current and new partnerships".

"The energy of the Superior team is inspiring, and I'm excited to lead them," said Scott Eppert, Executive Vice President of Sales at Superior Communications. "I look forward to guiding our business partners toward greater product sales and profits."

About Superior Communications:

As the North American distributor of choice for mobile accessories, Superior Communications delivers unparalleled industry expertise, best-in-class infrastructure and data-driven insights to help wireless accessories businesses grow. Superior offers a complete line of mobile accessories and services to major wireless carriers, dealers, OEMs and big box retailers. Our manufacturing capabilities, distribution scale, network reach and retail expertise is unmatched. Visit superiorcommunications.com to learn more.

