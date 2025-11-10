New Support Coming to Georgia Employers Seeking to Hire Veterans with Criminal Records

A national nonprofit, with support made possible by Sam's Club, aims to mobilize Georgia employers to expand career pathways for justice-impacted veterans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A national initiative to help employers expand career opportunities for overlooked talent is scaling its work in Georgia with a focus on the state's thousands of justice-impacted veterans. Led by the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) and with support made possible by a $1.5 million grant from Sam's Club, the effort will connect local businesses with resources, training, and action opportunities — empowering them to recruit and hire veterans seeking a second chance at meaningful employment.

"No one who served our country should be shut out of opportunity. RBIJ is eager to help Georgia employers start connecting the state's justice-impacted veterans to the career opportunities they deserve," said Maha Jweied, CEO of RBIJ. "Hiring veterans is not only the right thing to do — it's smart business."

Georgia is home to more than 600,000 veterans, one of the largest veteran populations in the country. Today, thousands are incarcerated in the state, and most will one day return home in need of stable employment. Yet outdated corporate hiring practices and restrictive workforce policies often block people with criminal records from accessing job opportunities, preventing many of these veterans from reentering the workforce and rebuilding their lives.

The impact of these structural barriers — compounded by obstacles like housing instability and service-related health challenges — extends far beyond individual veterans' livelihoods. The underemployment of Georgians with criminal records, thousands of whom are veterans, fuels costly cycles of recidivism and represents a significant economic loss for the state.

"After more than 33 years in uniform, I know firsthand the leadership, talent, and dedication our veterans bring to the table. Those strengths don't just disappear when someone becomes involved in the justice system — but too often, opportunity does. We must ensure that all veterans have a fair shot to rejoin their communities and contribute their skills to the civilian workforce," said Brigadier General David "Mac" MacEwen, Director, Veterans Justice Commission, Council on Criminal Justice.

As a hub for hiring solutions and business action, RBIJ will deliver practical tools, technical assistance, and opportunities for Georgia companies of all sizes looking to tap into the justice-impacted veteran talent pool. This includes an upcoming webinar, "From Service to Second Chances: The Role of Business in Veteran Reentry," on Nov. 18, featuring veteran leaders from the Council on Criminal Justice Veterans Justice Commission and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

