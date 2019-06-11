New SureCall Cloud™ and Cellular Modem Allow Best-in-Class Secure Remote Management

FREMONT, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall, the performance leading cell phone signal booster manufacturer, is introducing two à la carte solutions that further firms up its offering of the industry's leading remote management experience for installers, administrators and end users.

"These products were born out of the need to equip our customers and installers with solutions that make remote management easy and secure," said Hongtao Zhan, founder & CEO at SureCall. "This combination of security hardware and highly intelligent software improves the entire signal booster experience for easier installation and better offsite management over a protected network."

SureCall Cloud

The new SureCall Cloud is an intuitive application which offers effortless 24/7 remote management capabilities, enabling users to maximize the value of their signal booster deployments. With SureCall Cloud, installers and IT managers alike are empowered to provide seamless monitoring and troubleshooting at any time from any location, resulting in better performance at lower cost.

Additional features include:

More Power to the User: Organize signal boosters by location via dashboard

Management Made Easy: View and adjust output power as well as incoming signal strength to ensure optimal performance of boosters for each location

Automated Alerts: Create customized email notifications to alert performance of boosters

Offsite Troubleshooting: Access booster's historical performance and adjust attenuation

Carrier Friendly: Enable or disable specific frequency bands

Performance Tracking: Establish a performance baseline with periodic snapshots

Endless Customization: Adjust uplink and downlink paths individually

SureCall Cloud is powered by the Sentry ™ hardware, which comes built into every SureCall Force5 2.0 , Guardian4, and Force8 , and is available as an add-on to Fusion5X 2.0 and Fusion5s signal boosters. Access to the SureCall Cloud application is completely free of charge and getting started is as simple as registering/logging into the SureCall Cloud portal .

SureCall Cellular Modem with Embedded Router

The SureCall Cellular Modem comes with a built-in router and enables the Sentry remote management hardware to connect the signal booster system to the SureCall Cloud server over a cellular network which completely bypasses the user's local network. The importance of this level of security is demonstrated by a recent Trustwave report stating that 61-percent of organizations have experienced an IoT security incident. While there is a SIM card with activation instructions ($5/mo.) included with the SureCall Cellular Modem, users have the option to utilize their own SIM card from any carrier.

SureCall's Cellular Modem retails for $399.99 and is a modular add-on to any signal booster using the SureCall Sentry hardware.

Get to know SureCall and our entire line of cell phone signal boosters for home , office , and vehicles at SureCall.com. To learn more about how signal boosters work visit the SureCall blog or connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

About SureCall

Founded in 2001, SureCall is the multi-patented, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters. Combining top-quality materials, powerfully innovative product designs, and industry-leading service and support, SureCall has given mobile device users access to reliable cell service in homes, offices, and cars. Major institutions like NASA, Stanford, Duke, Kaiser Permanente and many others in the oil and gas, hospitality, automotive, and technology industries trust SureCall's FCC-approved boosters to connect them in the extremes and everywhere in between.

