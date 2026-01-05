New Survey: 38.6% of Americans Aged 35-64 Bought Gold or Silver; Over 9 in 10 Buyers Plan to Buy Again In 2026

New data from a 2,000-person U.S. survey highlights participation rates, who is buying, and what could move non-buyers off the sidelines. Full results and charts available at goldiraguide.com.

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of 2,000 U.S. adults ages 35–64 found that a staggering 38.6% bought gold or silver as an investment in the past 12 months. The research was commissioned by Gold IRA Guide, a research-first online portal.

The survey also finds meaningful buying momentum among recent precious metals investors, with 91.7% of buyers saying they are equally or more likely to buy again over the next year (2026).

The study, fielded online on January 2, 2026, polled 2,000 U.S. adults ages 35–64 across all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Respondents were asked about recent precious metals purchasing behavior, preferred methods of gaining exposure, and what might influence future buying decisions.

"This is not just a retiree story anymore," said Mark Turner, Editor-in-Chief of Gold IRA Guide. "In our survey, millennials were the most active buyers, and most buyers said they plan to keep buying."

"And for people on the sidelines, the barriers were straightforward," Turner said. "They want a better entry price, more clarity on how it works, and a trusted recommendation," he added.

Key findings (high-level)

Among the 2,000 respondents surveyed:

38.6% reported buying gold or silver as an investment in the past 12 months.

reported buying gold or silver as an investment in the past 12 months. Buying activity varied meaningfully by demographic, with millennials (ages 35–44) showing the highest participation rate among age cohorts.

showing the highest participation rate among age cohorts. A significant gender gap emerged, with men reporting substantially higher participation than women.

than women. Among those who bought in the past 12 months, the majority purchased physical coins or bars , while a substantial share reported buying through an IRA route (including Gold or Silver IRAs) .

, while a substantial share reported buying through an . 91.7% of buyers said they are equally or more likely to buy again in the next 12 months, signaling continued demand.

What could bring new investors in?

The survey also explored what might influence non-buyers to consider precious metals in the future. While motivations vary, the strongest levers were practical: respondents indicated they would be more likely to invest if prices became more attractive, if they had a stronger understanding of how gold and silver investing works, or if they received a recommendation from someone they trust, like a financial advisor or loved one.

The results include additional breakdowns by age cohort, gender, and income, as well as visual charts designed to make it easy for readers and journalists to interpret the findings quickly.

Gold IRA Guide has published a full interactive report with charts and additional analysis on its website, including methodology details for media use.

About Gold IRA Guide

Gold IRA Guide is a research-first publication focused on precious metals investing and retirement planning. The site publishes educational guides, data-driven analysis, and practical tools to help readers make better long-term financial decisions under uncertainty.

