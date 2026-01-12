NEW SURVEY: 81% of Florida Parents Considered New K-12 Schools for their Children Last Year

MIAMI, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida parents are exercising school choice at some of the highest rates in the nation, with an estimated 3.2 million parents of school-aged children who considered a new school for at least one of their children in the past year.

According to a survey of 508 Florida parents released today by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation ahead of National School Choice Week (January 25–31), 81% of Florida parents considered a new school for at least one of their children in 2025. Twenty-six percent ultimately enrolled a child in a new school, exceeding the national enrollment rate of 21%.

Parents most often cited practical reasons for searching, including school-level transitions (23%), children entering school for the first time (21%), and moving to a new community (16%). Safety and school culture were also key priorities, with 56% saying they were looking for a safe, supportive environment.

Demand shows no signs of slowing. Looking ahead, 68% of Florida parents say they are likely to consider a new school for at least one of their children within the next 12 months.

Florida families have access to a wide range of K–12 education options, including traditional public schools with unrestricted open enrollment, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools supported by state-funded education savings accounts, full-time online learning, and homeschooling or microschools. Florida's universal education savings account program allows families to use public funds for private school tuition, homeschooling expenses, and other approved education costs, expanding access to alternatives beyond assigned district schools.

"Florida's policies have long led the nation in empowering families, and the results are clear: Sunshine State parents are actively making informed decisions about their children's education in one of the most choice-rich states in the country," said Andrew Campanella, CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "That said, families still need help navigating their options, and we stand ready to work with moms and dads to find learning environments that best meet their children's needs. The most important thing parents can do right now is start the process early."

National School Choice Week, which runs January 25–31, will give Florida families opportunities to learn more about their education options. More than 3,127 schools and organizations across the Sunshine State will host events and activities, including school fairs, information sessions, parent nights, and open houses. More information is available at SchoolChoiceWeek.com.

About NSCAF

The National School Choice Awareness Foundation (NSCAF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. We show parents how K–12 school choice can change their children's lives, and then guide them through the process of finding schools that best meet their children's needs. Our three charitable programs––National School Choice Week, Navigate School Choice, and Conoce tus Opciones Escolares––raise equal awareness of the public, charter, magnet, private, online, home, and nontraditional education options available for families. We are nonpolitical and do not advocate for or against legislation at any level of government.

Survey Details

Florida results are based on a survey of 508 Florida parents of school-aged children ages 5–18, conducted December 2–10, 2025, using SurveyMonkey's national audience panel. The margin of error is ±4.4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.

SOURCE National School Choice Week