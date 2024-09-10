New Survey: AI Optimism Soars Among Teachers Amidst Demands for More Inclusive Edtech

Clever's latest report reveals teachers' nuanced approach to using tech in the classroom, balancing automation benefits with human touch

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever, the platform powering secure digital learning for over 100,000 schools, today released its Classroom of the Future Report 2024 , uncovering educators' embrace of AI and automation, while spotlighting critical gaps in edtech inclusivity and engagement.

The report, based on a survey of over 1,600 K-12 educators, reveals that while teachers are embracing tech automation to reduce their administrative workload, they remain thoughtful – and in some cases, divided – on technology's role in supplanting core teaching functions.

The survey found that teachers are divided on the extent to which technology should be integrated into core teaching functions. While half of the surveyed educators believe that tasks such as administrative work, communication, lesson planning, and personalized learning should be automated or streamlined with technology, many teachers disagree. Nearly a third (31%) oppose automating communication with students and parents, for example, with this sentiment stronger among first-year teachers (42%) than those with over 15 years of experience (27%). This split reflects the ongoing debate among educators about balancing automation while preserving essential human elements in teaching – particularly in areas involving direct interaction and curriculum development.

"Our findings paint a picture of the teaching profession in transition," said Clever CEO Trish Sparks. "As a former teacher myself, I understand the delicate balance educators are attempting to strike – adopting technology where it offers clear benefits, while also being mindful to preserve the essential human connections in education. Educators are leading the way in shaping how edtech can best serve the needs of both teachers and students in the classroom of the future."

Other key findings from the report include:

The report also explores teachers' confidence in using AI-powered tools, revealing that while 30% feel moderately confident, a significant 45% report being only slightly confident or not confident at all in using these tools safely and responsibly.

"Last year, only about 10% of our teachers were using AI, fearing it would replace them or complicate their jobs, said Katherine Springer, Instructional Resource Technology Teacher, West Virginia. "We've since demonstrated how AI can be a helpful tool, like with Brisk quizzes, and now teachers are in a better headspace for implementation. Using AI has significantly reduced their stress and workload, allowing them to focus more on building important relationships with their students."

To learn more, read the full report here .

