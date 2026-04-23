New Survey: BlueHub SUN Clients Say Financial Situation Has Improved Since Mortgage Closing

Majority of respondents view BlueHub SUN program positively, are likely to recommend program to other homeowners facing foreclosure

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from BlueHub SUN finds that 88 percent of responding homeowners enrolled in the nonprofit foreclosure relief program report their financial wellbeing has improved since closing their mortgage. The survey highlights how BlueHub SUN has helped homeowners across the country avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.

"BlueHub SUN has had a positive impact on me," one respondent wrote. "The communication is what I appreciated the most! There was never a time when I had doubt during this process. I closed the day before my house went to auction, and I still felt confident until the end."

The anonymous survey, conducted December 2025 through January 2026, reflects responses from almost 70 clients across 11 states currently enrolled in the SUN program. Key findings:

87 percent report SUN has had a positive impact on their financial wellbeing (i.e. savings, credit score, etc.)

report SUN has had a (i.e. savings, credit score, etc.) 75 percent describe the SUN program as helpful

describe the SUN program as Only 7 percent said they feel negatively or very negatively about the SUN program

said they feel about the SUN program 91 percent of respondents said they are not aware of other options available to families facing foreclosure

of respondents said they are available to families facing foreclosure 87 percent said they are highly likely or likely to recommend BlueHub SUN to other borrowers

The survey comes as housing costs across the country skyrocket, and more and more homeowners find themselves in financial distress. As one of the only programs of its kind in the country, BlueHub SUN is a critical resource for families at risk of foreclosure and one of the only lifelines for homeowners struggling to get affordable financing from traditional lenders.

BlueHub SUN helps families stay in their homes by refinancing homes in foreclosure and providing new mortgages homeowners can afford. The result is manageable monthly mortgage payments that allow homeowners to regain their financial footing and reestablish their savings. Since 2009, the SUN program has helped over 1,000 families save their homes.

"I am very grateful [BlueHub SUN] helped me save my house," another respondent said.

To conduct the anonymous survey, BlueHub asked respondents about their homeownership journeys, financial situations and experiences with the SUN program. Most respondents were between ages 40 and 70, with 34 percent in their fifties. The majority have lived in their homes for over 20 years. A goal of the outreach was to hear from clients who have not yet had an opportunity to share their thoughts on the SUN program. Twenty-three percent of respondents had closed their SUN program mortgage within the past year.

About BlueHub SUN

BlueHub SUN, an affiliate of BlueHub Capital, refinances homes in foreclosure and sells them back to their original homeowners with mortgages they can afford. Homeowners in foreclosure have a near impossible time getting a new mortgage because they are seen as risky borrowers by traditional lenders. BlueHub SUN offers eligible homeowners a second chance to regain their financial footing and save their homes for good. BlueHub SUN has put more than $70 million in home equity back into homeowners' pockets, creating personal wealth that would have otherwise been lost to foreclosure.

About BlueHub Capital

BlueHub Capital is a mission-driven, nonprofit community development financing organization focused on building healthy communities where low-income people live and work. Since 1985, BlueHub Capital has used innovative financial tools and deployed capital to support projects that make communities more vibrant places to live.

Media Contact: Jaime Dinas, [email protected]

SOURCE BlueHub Capital