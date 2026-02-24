NEW SURVEY BY EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES UNCOVERS JUST HOW MUCH AMERICANS KNOW ABOUT THEIR HEART HEALTH

NEARLY 12 MILLION PEOPLE HAVE HEART VALVE DISEASE IN THE US, YET 1 IN 3 OLDER ADULTS DON'T EVEN KNOW IT

** FEBRUARY 22ND IS HEART VALVE DISEASE AWARENESS DAY **

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- How many times have you found yourself breathless after a single flight of stairs, struggling with grocery bags you once carried with ease or feeling your heart pound rapidly after the smallest exertion? A new survey conducted for Edwards Lifesciences by Talker Research explores how older adults think about their health — from the small signs and moments brushed off as "just aging" with a promise to "deal with it later," to proactively discussing health concerns with their doctor after 65, revealing a vivid picture of the ways people can dangerously deprioritize their heart health.

February is American Heart Month, with February 22nd designated Heart Valve Disease Awareness Day. Heart valve failure (severe aortic stenosis) is a dangerous form of heart disease that can be considered as deadly as some cancers. What many people don't realize is that heart valve failure doesn't always come with symptoms. In fact, it can be completely asymptomatic – progressing quietly and rapidly until it becomes life-threatening. Nearly 12 million people have heart valve disease in the US, yet 1 in 3 older adults don't even know they have it, partly because they feel "fine"

In this interview, Dr. Mark Russo/Dr. Michele Kalt shares more of the heart health survey results and reveal how seriously older Americans are taking their health. They also shine a light on heart valve failure — from the signs and symptoms to what Americans should be discussing with their doctors. Lastly, they give important tips on keeping your heart in tip top shape!

This survey also uncovers:

What symptoms do people associate with heart issues – and how just relying on symptoms can be misleading when heart valve failure may not present with symptoms at all

Do people have incorrect assumptions about what leads to heart issues like heart valve failure, such as poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle?

How proactive are Americans about their heart health and talking to their doctor when something feels amiss?

Does family history encourage people to have their doctor check their heart in a routine fashion? Or do they avoid the topic altogether due to fears or issues loved ones faced?

Are men or women more likely to have proactive conversations with their doctor about their heart health?

Why getting screened for heart valve failure – even without symptoms - is so important to preserving our health as we age.

MORE ABOUT DR. MARK RUSSO:

Dr. Mark J. Russo is an internationally recognized leader in heart valve disease and advanced cardiac surgery. As Chief of Cardiac Surgery, Professor of Surgery, and Director of Structural Heart Disease at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, he leads one of the nation's top-performing cardiac programs. Dr. Russo maintains one of the largest heart valve practices in the Northeast, having performed thousands of valve procedures. He is among a select group of surgeons in the United States with expertise spanning conventional, minimally-invasive, and catheter-based cardiac therapies. He is also an accomplished heart transplant surgeon, with participation in more than 500 successful organ transplants.

Dr. Russo has authored over 300 publications. His research focuses on improving outcomes, quality, and access for patients with advanced heart disease. He has also served in leadership roles for landmark clinical trials that have shaped modern cardiac surgery and structural heart therapies including studies featured in The New England Journal of Medicine, The Lancet, and Circulation. Dr. Russo's work has earned recognition from leading professional organizations, including the American Heart Association, European Society of Cardiology, Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Association of American Medical Colleges, and the National Institutes of Health. He has been honored as a "Top Doctor" by New Jersey Monthly, NJBIZ "Healthcare Hero", American Health Council "Best in Medicine", and one of Newsweek's "America's Leading Doctors.

MORE ABOUT DR. MICHELE KALT:

Dr. Michele Kalt is a Cardiologist and a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology as well as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. She was voted Most Humanitarian Doctor and has received many teaching awards. She was the personal cardiologist of Los Angeles' Mayor, Mayor Tom Bradley, and was honored at Los Angeles City Hall. She is a television news spokesperson on Women's Heart Disease and also sits on the board of Admissions for Sackler School of Medicine.

Dr. Kalt is very active with community service, and has brought Cancer Awareness and support to the city of Beverly Hills, with Relay For Life, bringing in over ½ a million dollars towards cancer research as well as family support for those families affected by Cancer. She has received 3 Proclamations from the City of Beverly Hills, as well as from the Beverly Hills School Board, and from the American Cancer Society for her work.

She is on the Board of directors for the American College of Cardiology, is one of the prestigious members of the National Women in Cardiology leadership program, and is chief of Cardiology at Lakeside Cardiovascular.

