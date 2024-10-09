New Survey by Leading Fresh Dog Food Brand Ollie Reveals Common Misunderstandings About Pet Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by Ollie , the industry-leading subscription fresh dog food company dedicated to helping dogs thrive, reveals startling findings about the gap between dog owners' perceptions and the reality of their pets' health. According to the survey, 60% of dogs in the U.S. are classified as overweight, but many pet parents are unaware of this growing crisis. Three in five dog owners believe their pets are at an ideal weight, revealing a major perception gap that could be contributing to the obesity epidemic in pets.

Ollie's 2024 Dog Wellness Report

October marks Pet Wellness Month and a chance for Ollie to highlight the critical health concerns affecting pets. The brand is stepping in to help dog parents ( 66% of US households 1) better understand and address their pets' nutritional needs, offering free weight screenings and personalized meal plans led by the Ollie Health team to ensure dogs receive the right portions and nutrients to thrive.

Key Survey Findings:

60% of dogs are overweight, but three in five owners think they are an ideal weight

More than a quarter of pup parents believe treats should make up at least half of their dog's daily intake, when they should only make up 10%

Top health concerns among pet parents: 31% longevity, 19% joint health or mobility, 18% digestion or gut health

Many pup parents are sensitive to other people commenting on their dog's weight, and this sentiment is especially prevalent among Gen Z and millennials

9 in 10 pup parents say their dog's happiness and mental well-being is part of their health

70% of pup parents weren't aware that being able to easily feel their dog's ribs is an indicator of a healthy weight. 80% of pup parents didn't know you should also be able to feel your dog's spine and hip bones.

Dog obesity is a growing health crisis, leading to joint issues, heart disease, and shortened life spans—yet many owners don't realize their pets are overweight. This serves as a wake-up call for dog parents to take control of their pets' health with help from brands like Ollie, which offers personalized meal plans and portion control to ensure dogs maintain a healthy weight. You can review the full report at https://www.myollie.com/2024-dog-wellness-report/

"We know helping your dog achieve and maintain a healthy weight can be challenging," says Dr Lindsay Cassibry, Ollie's in-house Veterinarian. "There's no one-size-fits-all solution, so our Health and Nutrition team at Ollie carefully reviews your dog's Weight Screening to give personalized guidance and portioning to help your dog reach a healthy, happy weight."

Ollie is a fresh dog food brand dedicated to creating personalized, nutrient-packed meal plans for dogs. With a focus on clean, high-quality ingredients, Ollie's mission is to help pets live longer, healthier lives. Ollie provides a free weight screening for dogs and customized meal plans that take into account breed, age, and activity level. With support from the Ollie Health Team, pet owners can rest assured they are giving their furry friends the best chance at a long, healthy, and happy life.

1https://www.forbes.com/advisor/pet-insurance/pet-ownership-statistics/#sources_section

About Ollie

Ollie believes our pups deserve better than the poor quality, one-size-fits-all pet food pet parents have been unknowingly feeding their pups for years. That's why we made it our mission to provide the highest quality, human-grade food in personalized portions that lead to lean, healthy, happy pups and longer, more active lives. Our recipes are developed by experts in pets, food science, and vet nutritionists - and Ollie uses pet parent feedback and diagnostic data from hundreds of thousands of their dogs to continuously improve our formulations and deliver the healthiest outcomes. Follow Ollie on Instagram @ollie or visit www.myollie.com .

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ollie